India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Greets Fans After Match-Winning Knock In Durban

Virat Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. © Instagram

Captain Virat Kohli once again proved he is a real 'chase master' after he smashed his 33rd One-Day International (ODI) century to lead India to a resounding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday. After the win, chants of 'Kohli..Kohli..Kohli' could be heard from the stands and as usual the Indian skipper didn't disappoint his fans. He greeted the fans and signed autographs for them. BCCI's Instagram account uploaded Kohli's picture where he is seen greeting his fans.

"After a match-winning performance, Mr. Skip continues to win hearts #TeamIndia," the post read.

Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and put on 189 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (79 runs of 86 balls) as India chased down the target of 270 with 4.3 overs to spare.

It was the highest stand for India in South Africa, while Kohli notched up his 20th hundred in a run-chase, out of which 18 have been successfully converted to victories.

After scoring freely all across the world, this was Kohli's first ODI hundred on South African soil.