South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli Goes Past Mohammad Azharuddin And Chris Gayle In ODIs

Updated: 11 February 2018 08:43 IST

Virat Kohli scored 75 off 83 balls in the 4th ODI against South Africa to take his tally of runs in ODIs to 9,423 runs in 206 matches.

Virat Kohli is now the fifth Indian and 16th overall in the highest run-getters list. © BCCI

Virat Kohli has been in the form of his life and the Indian skipper on Saturday added another record to his already illustrious list during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa in Johannesburg as he entered the list of top five run-getters for India in ODIs. Kohli, who scored a brilliant 75 runs against the Proteas, surpassed former captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who has 9,378 ODI runs to his name. The 29-year-old also surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle, who has 9,420 runs under his belt.

Kohli is now the fifth Indian and 16th overall in the highest run-getters list with 9,423 runs in 206 matches.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is on top of the list with a mountain-like 18,426 runs. The batting legend is followed by Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (9,954) at number two, three and four respectively.

Kohli, who scored his 46th ODI half-century, has scored three centuries in the ongoing South Africa tour so far (1 Test and 2 ODIs).

Kohli also became the second batsman after AB de Villiers to score 350-plus runs in an ODI bilateral series on South African soil. De Villiers had scored 367 runs against Pakistan in 2013.

With 34 centuries under his belt, the Indian run machine is the second batsman after Tendulkar with most centuries in ODIs. Tendulkar has 49 centuries to his name.

