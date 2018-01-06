India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Gets Attacked On Twitter After Getting Out Cheaply At Newlands

It doesn't take much for some Twitter users to start trolling and that is exactly what happened after Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 in India's first innings of the 1st Test against South Africa on Friday. Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) -- dismissed early. A lot was expected from the Indian run-machine, who has been in some terrific form in recent times, but Morne Morkel had other ideas. Bowling his first delivery of the series, the lanky South African pacer produced some extra bounce, which Kohli found difficult to handle and edged it straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
India ended the day on 28 for three, trailing the hosts by 258 runs.
Fans were not impressed with the Indian performance and Kohli's showing in particular and voiced their opinions.
Expections:- Kohli can score in every condition....— Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018
Reality:- On batting pitch score more than 200, On green top less than 20.
And still some people compare him with steve smith#INDvSA #SAvIND #Viratkohli
Virat Kohli gets out on 5 runs only. This is what happened when u forced an employee to come office during his honeymoon days. #SAvIND— Khurram (@IKB77) January 5, 2018
Virat Kohli right now : #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OKBUufJ6AO— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 5, 2018
Coach : why are you struggling in South Africa?— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 5, 2018
Virat Kohli : even the great Mahatma Gandhi struggled here, mai kya cheez hun. #INDvSA
Virat Kohli is an extremely good batsman. He is nowhere near the same class as Tendulkar or Lara nor is he a flat track bully. Ridiculous hysteria as always. Expecting Smith to be labelled a FTB too when he struggles against this attack.— Shankster (@TenniceFan) January 5, 2018
Virat Kohli is going to have his heart in his mouth during first half hour of play tomorrow. With the pitch having quickened and the pacers being relentless, if Rohit nicks off for a single digit score tomorrow, ViKo will come under heavy criticism for dropping Rahane. #INDvSA— Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) January 5, 2018
#SAvIND there is a reason steve smith @stevesmith49 is best batsman he can play in any conditions virat kohli needs subcontinent conditions and a lot of hype lol— chit (@chitranshuOz) January 5, 2018
It would take atleast 10-15 innings for Virat Kohli to come out of Honeymoon hangover and play his natural game.— Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) January 5, 2018
@imVkohli— Pharmacist (@vikaas_guj) January 5, 2018
Shadi ke baad first inning me fail.
Modiji should give tips to kohli and co. before every overseas tour. #INDvSA— Vishal (@Vishal15067) January 5, 2018
Earlier in the day, Twitter was up in arms against India's decision to leave Test specialist and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out of the first Test.
The fans were having none of it and slammed the decision.
Is there anyone who can tell me why Rahane is dropped while he have highest Overseas Avgr in Current INDIAN Team#IndvsSA #SAvIND— Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018
Choosing flat track bully of limited over's cricket over a test specialist like Rahane who have scored runs in alien conditions. Only possible in India #SAvIND— Sayan Basu (@SayanBasuTweets) January 5, 2018
Dropping Rahane in an overseas Test is as foolish as dropping Rohit in a home ODI. #SAvIND— Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) January 5, 2018
Already, there is added pressure on Kohli and his men with the ongoing series in South Africa being seen as a litmus test for a team that has been on fire in home conditions. History is also not on visitors' side with India yet to win a single Test series in six attempts in South Africa.
India have won just two Tests in South Africa, losing 8 and drawing seven.
The pressure will only continue to mount on this team and if their first day batting performance is anything to go by, tough times lie ahead.