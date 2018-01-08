 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver, Twitterati Go On The Offensive

Updated: 08 January 2018 19:48 IST

Virat Kohli was looking good as he tried to attack the South African bowling, but his effort was not good enough.

Kohli, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs in the second. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the opening Test of the three-match series at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday. Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early. The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.

The India batsmen failed to capitalise after their bowlers skittled out South Africa for just 130 in their second innings, setting the visitors a target of 208 runs.

Just after Kohli's departure, fans on social media platform Twitter started trolling the Indian skipper.

Earlier, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took advantage of helpful conditions to send South Africa tumbling to 130 all out.

Shami and Bumrah were the main destroyers, taking three wickets each.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored just 5 runs in the first innings
  • Kohli scored 28 runs in the second innings
  • Shikhar Dhawan departed for 16 runs
