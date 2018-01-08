India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver, Twitterati Go On The Offensive

India captain Virat Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the opening Test of the three-match series at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday. Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early. The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.
The India batsmen failed to capitalise after their bowlers skittled out South Africa for just 130 in their second innings, setting the visitors a target of 208 runs.
Just after Kohli's departure, fans on social media platform Twitter started trolling the Indian skipper.
Perfect example of never celebrate too early @imVkohli— ?Anishwar Shukla? (@Third_Semester) January 8, 2018
76/5 @imVkohli again poor performance
And yet u were celebrating like u have won the match after the dismissal of last African batsman??#INDvSA
This is very dispointed virat out— ashish shrimal (@aashishshrimal) January 8, 2018
@imVkohli now learn something from steve smith— suresh nair (@skn1969) January 8, 2018
@imVkohli bus indian pitch par hi century bna sakte ho..— Umang varshney (@varshney_umang) January 8, 2018
Not shouting anymore are you @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/BmHI439lS0— Andre Huisamen (@andrehuisamen) January 8, 2018
Earlier, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took advantage of helpful conditions to send South Africa tumbling to 130 all out.
Shami and Bumrah were the main destroyers, taking three wickets each.