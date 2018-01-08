India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver, Twitterati Go On The Offensive

India captain Virat Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the opening Test of the three-match series at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday. Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early. The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.