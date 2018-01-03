India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Unveil Freedom Series Trophy Ahead Of First Test

After thumping the formidable Australians and dismantling Sri Lanka at home, Virat Kohli-led Team India will now be up against their toughest assignment in a long time, in an away series in South Africa. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and captain Kohli will look to change that. Ahead of Test series, the two captains -- Kohli and Faf du Plessis -- posed with the coveted trophy for the series named the Freedom Series. BCCI tweeted a picture of the two captains with the trophy at the Newlands ground in Cape Town and captioned it, "Winter is Here! #FreedomSeries #SAvIND."
India, under Kohli's captaincy, registered a record ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6. They are now level with Australia and a series win in South Africa will see them create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories.
India are slated to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the long tour.
The second Test scheduled to be played in Centurion from January 13. The last match of the series will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.
Thereafter, India and South Africa will be engaged in a six-match One-day International and three-game T20 International series in February.
India first toured South Africa in 1992 under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. India lost the three-match series 0-1. Since then, they have played 17 Tests against South Africa in South Africa, winning 2 and losing on eight occasions. Seven Tests ended in draws.