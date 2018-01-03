India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Unveil Freedom Series Trophy Ahead Of First Test

After thumping the formidable Australians and dismantling Sri Lanka at home, Virat Kohli-led Team India will now be up against their toughest assignment in a long time, in an away series in South Africa. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and captain Kohli will look to change that. Ahead of Test series, the two captains -- Kohli and Faf du Plessis -- posed with the coveted trophy for the series named the Freedom Series. BCCI tweeted a picture of the two captains with the trophy at the Newlands ground in Cape Town and captioned it, "Winter is Here! #FreedomSeries #SAvIND."