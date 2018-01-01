Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Day Out In Cape Town. See Photo

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted shopping in Cape Town in a photo that has gone viral on social media. Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha their daughter too can be seen in the photo. In another video that is trending on Instagram, shows Kohli and Dhawan break into an impromptu gig on the street. The two Delhi boys share not just a great equation on the pitch but off it as well. At his Delhi wedding reception, Kohli not just danced with Dhawan but his son Zoravar as well.
Anushka Sharma and Virat kohli go shopping in South Africa! ???? #Viratkohli #Virushka pic.twitter.com/AKrmOeU5UN— #Cricket (@Vivo_2018) December 31, 2017
Spotted @virat.kohli and @shikhardofficial hanging at the waterfront! #viratkohli #capetown #vawaterfront
With regular opener Dhawan's chances of playing the first Test under cloud due to ankle injury, Murali Vijay is expected to open for India with KL Rahul.
Team India on Sunday were forced to practice indoors due to rain ahead of the first Test starting January 5 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour with the series called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.
With a great mix of solid batsmen and good fast bowlers, this tour is being viewed as a golden chance for India to get one over hosts South Africa.
India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.