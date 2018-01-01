 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Send New Year Wishes To Fans From Cape Town

Updated: 01 January 2018 16:33 IST

India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour with the series called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

Virat Kohli posted a photo to wish his fans and followers a very happy New Year. © Twitter

2017 was a landmark year for India cricket captain Virat Kohli. After from leading his side to greater heights on the field, Virat tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple brought in the New Year together in South Africa, with Virat sharing a beautiful picture wishing his fans and followers today. "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all," he tweeted.

Here's how Virat's fans reacted to his tweet.

Anushka too tweeted the same photo to wish everyone a happy New Year.

During the pre-departure press conference, Virat spoke about how the players can be themselves on overseas tours away from the glare of the Indian media. The 29-year-old seems to be making the best use of his time away from India, relaxing on the streets of Cape Town.

Virat and Shikhar Dhawan broke into a spontaneous gig at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town after they spotted a street brand dishing out some local music.

After grooving to the beats of the music for a bit, Kohli and Dhawan donned their desi avatar with some Bhangra moves. In fact, it was Kohli's idea to do the Bhangra, as can be seen in the viral video. Zoravar, however, interrupted daddy Dhawan and dragged him away.

The touring Indian team on Sunday was forced to practice indoors due to rain ahead of the first Test starting January 5 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a photo to convey his New Year wishes
  • Anushka Sharma too tweeted the same photo
  • The first Test will start in Cape Town on January 5
