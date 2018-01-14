India vs South Africa: Twitterati Troll Rohit Sharma, Want Ajinkya Rahane In Place Of Hit Man

India captain Virat Kohli again drew criticism from his fans for preferring Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane for the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit was given the chance ahead of Rahane in the final eleven of the Newlands Test and the right-hander scored a combined 21 runs in two innings. India went on to lose the opening Test of the three-match series by 72 runs and Kohli's call to exclude Rahane, who is known for his quiet approach and better overseas record, instead of Rohit once again for the second Test left the fans perplexed.

Playing his second Test of the tour, Rohit once again failed with the bat and scored a paltry 10 before being dismissed by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Just after his dismissal, fans started trolling him for his poor run with the bat despite many chances.

Rohit sharma will play 3rd test match in only 2 condition.

1. If rohit tells virat that this is my last test match

2. If rohit play a match winning knock in 2nd innings #SAvIND #INDvSA #SAvsIND rt if you agree — Mycricweb (@mycricweb) January 14, 2018

To all Rohit Sharma fans.

Face the fact that he is an overrated flat track bully.

And to all Kohli critics.

Determination wins over talent.

Every day!

Every Time!

Every Which way! — Ravishankar V (@RaviVeeraghanta) January 14, 2018

@IamKohli Rohit sharma is a oneday player and flopped several times in test. Many times dropped and recalled in test, Playing for 10 yrs still not permanent test player.

How many times you guys will try Rohit in test !!! — Abhishek Singh (@Singhabhi_07) January 14, 2018

@ImRo45 Lowest test averages in India vs South Africa series



5.29 Venkatesh Prasad

5.44 Ishant Sharma

6.22 Paul Harris

7.78 Mkhaya Ntini

8.50 Javagal Srinath

9.27 Rohit Sharma



If u are in company of recognised tailenders, then there is something very wrong with ur batting#VPS — Oscar D'rose (@oscar_dazzler) January 14, 2018

Plz give me 4 innings, i can score more than Rohit Sharma with better strike rates...#deal — Janak Desai (@jnd583) January 14, 2018

*At passport office*



Rohit Sharma: Sir mujhe apna passport Renew karana hae



Officer: Bhai Rehne de tu karega kya bahar jaake #IndvsSA — Apurva (@Hud_Hud_Dabbang) January 14, 2018

Rahane in place of Rohit sharma for next test is must. NECESSARY not CHOICE anymore. #IndvsSA — mourya kashyap (@KashyapMourya) January 14, 2018

I've been one of the biggest Rohit Sharma supporter but he's just not good enough for test cricket outside India. He keeps missing the changes given to him. Rahane deserves to play ahead of him. #SAvIND — Deepak K (@Lord_Dothraki) January 14, 2018