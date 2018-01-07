 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Twitterati Praise Hardik Pandya's Spirited Performance

Updated: 07 January 2018 09:34 IST

Hardik Pandya 95-ball 93 came at a stage when India were losing wickets in a heap

Pandya's 95-ball 93 kept India in the match against South Africa © AFP

After bowling out South Africa for 286, India lost their top order for not too many on the first day of the first Test match between India and South Africa. The visitors lost half their side before even crossing the 100-run mark and were in danger of being bowled out for less than 150 but Hardik Pandya had other ideas. The Baroda all-rounder fought fire with fire and his brilliant counter-attacking knock helped India, not to concede a huge first innings lead at Newlands, Cape Town. Pandya 95-ball 93 came at a stage when India were losing wickets in a heap and along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the duo added 99 runs for the eighth wicket that eventually helped the visitors cross 200 on a pitch that had a lot of seam movement. 

Twitter couldn't help but applaud the effort of Pandya as he almost single-handedly kept India in the match which has been dominated by the Proteas for most part of the Test match.

India were bowled out for 209 in the first innings that gave South Africa a healthy lead of 77 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara tried to hold the innings together but was dismissed by Vernon Philander on 26. Most of the Indian batsmen struggled to come to terms with the seam movement of the Newlands track and were caught behind the stumps as the South Africans managed to choke the flow of runs by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Apart from Pandya's lone show, Bhuvneshwar showed a lot of courage as he held one end up for Pandya to play his natural game. South Africa ended the second day on 65 for 2, lead by 142 runs as India play the catching up in the first Test match. 

Topics : India South Africa Hardik Himanshu Pandya India vs South Africa, 2015 South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
