South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Twitterati Fume As Virat Kohli Ignores Ajinkya Rahane And Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated: 13 January 2018 16:29 IST

Several fans once again criticised captain Virat Kohli for his decision of dropping Ajinkya Rahane from the playing eleven ahead of the second Test at SuperSpor Park in Centurion.

Not just Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli also dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI. © AFP

Several fans once again criticised captain Virat Kohli for his decision of dropping Ajinkya Rahane from the playing eleven ahead of the second Test at SuperSpor Park in Centurion. India had lost the first Test by 72 runs and Kohli's call to exclude Rahane, who is known for his quiet approach and better overseas record, instead of Rohit Sharma left the fans perplexed. Rahane's fellow Mumbaikar Rohit scored 11 and 10 runs in each innings of the opening Test.

Not just Rahane, Kohli also dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI.

Bhuvneshwar claimed six wickets in the Newlands Test and Kohli, during the toss in Centurion, said they are looking for extra pace and bounce which Ishant Sharma could deliver.

India made three changes with wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, opener KL Rahul and pacer Ishant coming in for Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar.

Just after Kohli announced the three changes, shocked fans started slamming the skipper's decision.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi made his Test debut at the expense of the injured Dale Steyn.

Captain Kohli said Saha had to sit out because of a niggle.

Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the opening Test.

Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early.

The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.

The India batsmen failed to capitalise after their bowlers skittled out South Africa for just 130 in their second innings, setting the visitors a target of 208 runs.

 

