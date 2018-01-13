India vs South Africa: Twitterati Fume As Virat Kohli Ignores Ajinkya Rahane And Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Several fans once again criticised captain Virat Kohli for his decision of dropping Ajinkya Rahane from the playing eleven ahead of the second Test at SuperSpor Park in Centurion. India had lost the first Test by 72 runs and Kohli's call to exclude Rahane, who is known for his quiet approach and better overseas record, instead of Rohit Sharma left the fans perplexed. Rahane's fellow Mumbaikar Rohit scored 11 and 10 runs in each innings of the opening Test.