India vs South Africa: Twitterati Fume As Virat Kohli Ignores Ajinkya Rahane And Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Several fans once again criticised captain Virat Kohli for his decision of dropping Ajinkya Rahane from the playing eleven ahead of the second Test at SuperSpor Park in Centurion. India had lost the first Test by 72 runs and Kohli's call to exclude Rahane, who is known for his quiet approach and better overseas record, instead of Rohit Sharma left the fans perplexed. Rahane's fellow Mumbaikar Rohit scored 11 and 10 runs in each innings of the opening Test.
Not just Rahane, Kohli also dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI.
Bhuvneshwar claimed six wickets in the Newlands Test and Kohli, during the toss in Centurion, said they are looking for extra pace and bounce which Ishant Sharma could deliver.
India made three changes with wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, opener KL Rahul and pacer Ishant coming in for Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar.
Just after Kohli announced the three changes, shocked fans started slamming the skipper's decision.
Wow dude they dropped Bhuvi ???? Seriously man did they want to win the match??? He is the only impact player in 1st test!!!— Ajay Singh Gurjar (@KingKasanaAjay) January 13, 2018
Rohit and bumrah k jagah Rahane and bhuvi hona chahiyeta— Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_sheikh7) January 13, 2018
Wrost team selection by Indian team ...most successful bowler and batsman from last match @BhuviOfficial he is not there— Ansul yadav (@Ansulyadav2) January 13, 2018
And where is rahane.??. Wrong decision again.. And we are going to loose another one— JobanPreet Singh (@JobeeRandhawa) January 13, 2018
Main bowler who kept us in the game is dropped #bhuvi nd scored some crucial runs— ????????? (@hariselvam004) January 13, 2018
First session s crusial let's hope
R else 2-0 is on the way
Not having Bhuvi means you are letting south african create a big score, he was the only impactful player in 1st test...duhh, not a smart move ??— Lovesh Sharma (@Lovesh31sharma) January 13, 2018
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi made his Test debut at the expense of the injured Dale Steyn.
Captain Kohli said Saha had to sit out because of a niggle.
Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the opening Test.
Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early.
The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.
The India batsmen failed to capitalise after their bowlers skittled out South Africa for just 130 in their second innings, setting the visitors a target of 208 runs.