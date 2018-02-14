 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Twitter Showers Praise After India Win First-Ever ODI Series In SA

Updated: 14 February 2018 00:36 IST

India beat South Africa by 73 runs to clinch the 6-match ODI series 4-1.

Indian cricket team celebrate the fall of a wicket in the 4th ODI against South Africa © BCCI

India scripted history on Tuesday after they won their first ODI series in South Africa beating them by 73 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball for the Indian team as he took 4 wickets to derail South Africa's chase of 275 runs. Hashim Amla scored a fighting 71 runs but it went in vain as the visitors were too strong for the hosts. India's Rohit Sharma hit a fine century to help India post a modest total of 274/7 in the 50 overs. He was ably supported by skipper Virat Kohli (36) and Shreyas Iyer (30) in the middle. Lungisani Ngidi stood out for the hosts as he took 4 wickets for 51 runs.

Twitter was full of praise for the Indian team after they won the maiden series in South Africa.

Earlier, India rode on a brilliant century from opener Rohit. After a cautious start, India's Shikhar Dhawan went on the offensive with some fine boundaries but fell in the 8th over after getting caught by Andile Phehlukwayo for 34 runs. After his dismissal, Rohit upped the ante and played some exquisite shots to help India continue the momentum built by Dhawan. Skipper Virat too looked in good touch but was unlucky to have been at the receiving end of a mix-up with Rohit. He was run-out for 36 runs by JP Duminy. Ajinkya Rahane (8) was the next to follow Kohli after another confusion between the wickets. Despite losing wickets in quick succession, Rohit carried on showing his batting prowess and went on to score his 17th ODI ton, hitting 10 boundaries and 4 sixes in the run-up to his century. South African bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Morne Morkel were all economical for the hosts. Lungisani Ngidi was the star bowler as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in quick succession.

Topics : India South Africa South Africa vs India 2018 Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat South Africa by 73 runs
  • India won the 6-match ODI series by 4-1
  • The last ODI will take place on Friday
