Team India Having A Rocking Time Off The Cricket Field Too

The Indian cricket team's two-month-long South African tour is coming to an end after three Tests and six One-day International (ODIs) already done, and two of the three T20Is to go. The Virat Kohli-led team, after losing the Test series, won the ODI series comprehensively and might also win the T20 series, which ends on February 24. While the tour has been gruelling, challenging and full of ups and downs, the Indian cricketers did not miss out on the scenic beauty as they uploaded photos on their social media accounts of their adventures in the Rainbow Nation.

India opener, Rohit Sharma, a day before the second T20I match at the Centurion, took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal and batting coach Sanjay Bangar playing golf. The photo is captioned, "Great day on the different field ?? ?????? @yuzi_chahal23 @dk00019 @imsanjaybangar #DJ".

Not just this, Rohit had also uploaded a photo of him with his wife on January 23 and captioned it, "All time spent with the Mrs counts ??"

For captain Virat Kohli, this tour has been special as he not only scripted history but also broke many batting records, which garnered him much praise from the cricketing family. No matter how busy is his schedule, Kohli does take out time to meet his fans, especially the young ones.

One such Twitter user, Anirudh Kediyal, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian captain, who met his son.

Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan, who is having a prolific tournament, took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message for his family whom he is dearly missing.

"Only when u spend so much time away from family, u realize how much u actually miss them!I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy! Want 2 spend quality time with her once I go back. luv u all to d moon & back!".

