Suresh Raina Fails To Hear MS Dhoni's Instructions, Pays Price

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be India's captain now, but you can't take the captain out of the wicket-keeper batsman. The 36-year-old has proved time and again that he is the best in the business despite handing over the baton to Virat Kohli. The Ranchi stalwart is often heard guiding and advising young players during the match and his instructions are often caught on the stump microphone. One such instance took place during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Cape Town when the former India skipper was heard giving instructions to Suresh Raina.