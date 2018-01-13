India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India's Team Selection For 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with India's team selection for the second Test

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday questioned India's team selection for the second Test against South Africa. India dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan while Wriddhiman Saha missed out on a spot due to a niggle. Gavaskar said that Dhawan's "head is always on the chopping board", making it clear that he isn't happy with the chop and change made by the Indian team.

KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma made a comeback in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test rocked the hosts. Wicketkeeper Saha was ruled out due to a strain and Parthiv Patel was included is his place. Gavaskar said: "I think Shikhar Dhawan is the 'Bali ka Bakra' (scapegoat). His head is always on the chopping board. He just needs one bad innings and he is out of the team.

"I also don't understand why Ishant came in for. Bhuvneshwar when he had taken three wickets on the opening day at Cape Town. Ishant could have replaced Shami or Bumrah but leaving him out, I don't understand."

India were thrashed by 72 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

Virat Kohli's men had folded for 135 in their second innings while chasing 208 to win the Test.