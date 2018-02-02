India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Vents Ire On Virat Kohli After Run Out

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has a prolific record as far as his running between the wickets is concerned. However, his record was dented in the first ODI between India and South Africa at Durban on Thursday. Dhawan was cruising towards his fifty but his innings came to a premature end after he was forced to take a single by skipper Virat Kohli at the other end. This dismissal was Dhawan's only second run-out in ODIs. Dhawan thus departed for 35 runs from 29 balls.

The incident took place in the 13th over of India's chase with Chris Morris bowling to Dhawan. The India opener was struck on the pads and as South Africa appealed for a leg before wicket, Dhawan slowed down in his response to a Kohli's shout for taking a quick single.

Dhawan's innings was cut short after a direct throw by South Africa's Aiden Markram ripped off the bails. The call for a run by Kohli proved disastrous for Dhawan as he had to return back to the pavilion.

An infuriated Dhawan was gesturing towards Kohli as he was clearly upset in the manner he was dismissed. Further TV footages showed an irate Dhawan in the dressing room.