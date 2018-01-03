India Vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Declared Fit For 1st Test, Ravindra Jadeja Doubtful

In what could be a huge relief for Team India, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fit for the first Test of the three-match series starting on January 5 at Newlands in Cape Town. "India opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test. Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team's departure to South Africa," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release said on Wednesday. Dhawan had raised many eyebrows when he was seen limping while entering the team hotel ahead of the team's departure for South Africa. His left ankle was heavily strapped and he was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart.

The left-hander had played two Tests in the home series against Sri Lanka and scored 192 runs at an average of 48.00.

As per the BCCI release, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days. The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018," the release said.

If India go ahead with the expected three pacers and a spinner combination, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to get the nod ahead of Jadeja.