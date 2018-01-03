 
South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Sweats It Out At The Nets, Watch Video

Updated: 03 January 2018 17:57 IST

Rohit Sharma will be keen to stump all doubters of his Test credentials.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma plays a shot in this file image © AFP

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form of late and it appears that he wants to carry on the same in the upcoming South Africa tour. He was seen practicing at the nets during a training session ahead of the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on their Twitter account on Wednesday. "When @ImRo45 hit the nets here in Newlands #TeamIndia #SAvIND", BCCI captioned the video.

Rohit's form in India has been nothing less than sensational with the bat. In the recently-concluded home series against Sri Lanka, he entered the record books after hitting his third ODI double century at Mohali.

In the Test series, his scores read 65, 50* and 102* in the Delhi and Nagpur Tests respectively.

Rohit has a similar batting average in both ODI and Tests formats with the former edging the latter. He has a batting average of 42.45 in Tests in comparison to his 45.23 average in the ODIs. He however has played only 23 Tests but has been consistent whenever given the chance.

Earlier in the day, opener Shikhar Dhawan was declared fit for the first Test of the three-match series starting on January 5 in Cape Town. The left-hander had played two Tests in the home series against Sri Lanka and scored 192 runs at an average of 48.00.

Topics : India South Africa South Africa vs India 2018 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma was practicing his shots in the nets
  • India play their first Test against South Africa on Friday
  • Rohit's form in India has been nothing less than sensational
