Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled After Getting Out For A First-Ball Duck

South Africa rode on captain JP Duminy and wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen's blistering half-centuries to ease past India by six wickets in the second T20 International (T20I) at Centurion on Wednesday. By virtue of this win, the hosts have kept themselves alive in the three-match T20I series. Sent into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck in the second over of the match by Junior Dala. The South African pacer had bowled a good length delivery in and around off that came back in sharply and rapped Rohit on the pads as he could not get his bat down in time. While Twitter trolled Rohit for getting out early in the match, the Indian opener registered an unwanted record to his name.