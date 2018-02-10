India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Becomes Kagiso Rabada's 'Bunny'

Rohit is the only batsman in ODIs who has three double centuries to his name.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has proved to be a nightmare for India opener Rohit Sharma in the ongoing long tour of South Africa. Rohit has been dismissed by Rabada six times in the series so far. The right-hander was removed by Rabada for a paltry 11 in the first innings of the opening Test in Cape Town. The second Test in Centurion saw Rabada dismissing Rohit in the both innings as the right-hander, who was considered above Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI, scored just 57 runs in the match.

Rohit was dropped from the third and final Test in Johannesburg but Rabada used the same trick in the ODIs when India's limited-overs specialist came to open the innings in the second ODI in Centurion. After India skittled South Africa for a meagre 118 in the second ODI, Rohit, who scored just 20 in the opening match in Durban, failed to rise to the occasion and gifted his wicket to Rabada for 15 runs.

In the third ODI, the South Africa pacer didn't give Rohit the chance to settle at the crease and sent him back to the pavilion for a duck in his first over.

Rabada, playing the Pink ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday, rubbed the salt on Rohit's poor form by making him his 'bunny' for the sixth time in the series. The Indian opener scored just 5 runs before being caught and bowled by Rabada.

The Indian batsman is going through a lean patch currently. In the ongoing tour against the Proteas, the right-hander scored just 78 runs in two Tests. He continued his poor form in ODIs too as he managed just 40 runs in four ODIs he has played so far.