India vs South Africa: Records Tumble As Virat Kohli Scores 35th Century

Virat Kohli is a run-machine, there can be no refuting that. And that is why it came as no surprise as the Indian captain decimated the South African bowling attack en route yet another century that helped India complete a 5-1 series win over the hosts. Kohli slammed his 35th One-Day International century during the sixth and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. Kohli took 82 balls to reach the milestone with the help of 17 boundaries that saw him break a plethora of records.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is on top of the list with 49 centuries, had taken 309 innings to reach 35 centuries. Kohli got there in his 200th innings.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score three centuries in a bilateral series.

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have scored three centuries but not in a bilateral series. Ganguly scored three centuries during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, while Laxman slammed three tons during the 2004 VB Series in Australia.

Not just that, he also became the first man to score 500 runs or more in a bilateral ODI series.

The record was previously held by his team-mate Rohit Sharma, who scored 491 runs in the six-match series against Australia.

The record of most runs as captain in a bilateral series now also belong to Kohli. Australia's George Bailey is second in the list with 478 runs against India in 2013-14. The Australian is followed by South Africa's AB de Villiers, who achieved the feat twice - 367 runs vs Pakistan in 2012-13 and 358 runs vs India in 2015-16.