India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Wishes Happy New Year, Fans Call Coach 'DJ Wale Babu'

With just a few hours to go for 2018 to start, Team India coach Ravi Shastri wished his fans in his own style. Shastri, who is in South Africa along with Team India for a long tour, posted a photo of himself whilst playing a role of a DJ and wrote: "Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless." Shastri's New Year's celebration mode was loved by his fans on the social media. Fans wished the former India cricketer by calling him 'DJ wale babu'.

Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless pic.twitter.com/vOwPQJKEEF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2017

DJ Ravi, Woah! — KEEF (@SharpKeef) December 31, 2017

Dj wale babu??mera gaana chala de — pooja (@P_raout02) December 31, 2017

DJ wale Babu — Ajuyal (@Andyj1673) December 31, 2017

India are set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series starting January 5 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India have never managed a cricket series win in South Africa, but coach Shastri is confident that Virat Kohli and his team are capable of turning things around this time.

"If South Africa tour happens to be tough for our batsmen, our job will be to make it tougher for their batsmen," Shastri had told reporters ahead of team's departure from Mumbai.

India are slated to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the tour.

India registered a record ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6. They are now level with Australia and a series win in South Africa will see them create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories.

India have played 17 Tests against South Africa in South Africa, winning 2 and losing on eight occasions. Seven Tests ended in draws.

India's Test record against Proteas is pretty decent at home. The Men In Blue have hosted South Africa in 16 Tests, winning eight and losing five times. Three Tests were drawn.

The first Test will be played on January 5 in Cape Town. The second Test scheduled to be played in Centurion from January 13. The last match of the series will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.