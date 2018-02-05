 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Quinton De Kock Ruled Out Of ODI, T20I Series Due To Wrist Injury

Updated: 05 February 2018 15:32 IST

After AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, the loss of Quinton de Kock is a big blow for South Africa.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock is ruled out due to a wrist injury © BCCI

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the remainder of the One-day International (ODI) series and the upcoming T20 International series against India due to a left wrist injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday. De Kock sustained the injury during the second ODI against India at SuperSport Park on Sunday, and will require 2-4 weeks to make a recovery.

South African team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee, explained the injury, "Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort. Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist.

"This type of injury will require between 2-4 weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India. The Cricket South Africa medical team will aim to have him ready for the Test series against Australia starting next month", he added.

The selectors will not name a replacement for De Kock in the squad. India are currently 2-0 up in the 6-match ODI series against South Africa.

India beat South Africa by 9 wickets on Sunday after the hosts were bundled out for 118 runs.

