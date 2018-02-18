On MS Dhoni's Batting Position, Virender Sehwag's Advice For Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Virat Kohli not promoting Mahendra Singh Dhoni up the batting order has to do with the captain's fear of not having a proven finisher in the team. According to Sehwag, the Men in Blue need to rectify problems in their batting order despite a thumping 5-1 series win over South Africa. One of the solutions, Sehwag feels, is promoting Dhoni to number four in the order. The former India opener is of the opinion that Kohli should hand the finisher's role to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav or Manish Pandey. "I believe, there's still a scope of improvement in India's middle-order batting line-up. MS Dhoni should play up the order. I think, Kohli fears that if Dhoni comes at No 4 and loses his wicket early then there won't be anyone on the finishing spot. But Kohli should send him up the order and hand the finisher's role to Manish Pandey or Hardik Pandya or Kedar Jadhav," Viru told India TV.

Earlier, Sehwag had applauded Kohli's captaincy style after India's first-ever series win in South Africa. Sehwag, highlighting Kohli's aggression, said he is an upgraded version of former captain Sourav Ganguly.

"Kohli's aggression can be compared with Ganguly. In fact, he is an upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly. Under Ganguly's captaincy, we saw some incredible wins overseas and such has been the trend so far with Virat Kohli," Viru said.

Kohli was a key contributor to India's series win, scoring two centuries and a fifty.

Sehwag said though Kohli's leadership record suggests he is among the best captains the game as seen, comparisons with previous skippers were unfair.