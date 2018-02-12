India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Turns Leg-Spinner Ahead Of 5th ODI. Watch Video

Be it helicopter shot, running between the wickets or whipping the bails in a flash, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best in the business. Known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, the former India skipper has played many match-winning knocks and took the team out of many precarious situations. Ahead of the fifth One-Day International against South Africa at St George's Park which is known to help spinners more, Dhoni was seen bowling leg-spin to India batsmen at the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Dhoni and Axar Patel bowling at the nets. "Some left arm spin from @akshar2026 and slow leggies from @msdhoni. It's all happening at the spinner's nets #TeamIndia #SAvIND," the post read.
Some left arm spin from @akshar2026 and slow leggies from @msdhoni. It's all happening at the spinner's nets #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/syf23R6dSE— BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2018
Apart from his wicketkeeping records, the former India skipper has one ODI wicket to his name. He claimed his only wicket in his career against the West Indies in 2009, dismissing Travis Dowlin for 14 runs.
Failing to maintain their triumphant run after a defeat in the fourth ODI, India will aim to clinch their maiden bilateral series against South Africa in South Africa when they take on the hosts in the fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
In 2013-14, India were outclassed by South Africa 0-2 while in 2010-11 the visitors gave a tough fight but failed to get hold of the series, losing it by a slender 2-3 margin.
India have played four ODIs on this ground and lost on all occasions.
St George's Park hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen as they failed to take the team's total past the 200-run mark in all four ODIs India have played here.