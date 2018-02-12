India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Turns Leg-Spinner Ahead Of 5th ODI. Watch Video

Be it helicopter shot, running between the wickets or whipping the bails in a flash, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best in the business. Known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, the former India skipper has played many match-winning knocks and took the team out of many precarious situations. Ahead of the fifth One-Day International against South Africa at St George's Park which is known to help spinners more, Dhoni was seen bowling leg-spin to India batsmen at the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Dhoni and Axar Patel bowling at the nets. "Some left arm spin from @akshar2026 and slow leggies from @msdhoni. It's all happening at the spinner's nets #TeamIndia #SAvIND," the post read.