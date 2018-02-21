India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Slams 2nd T20I Half-Century, Twitter Goes Crazy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed his career's second Twenty20 International half-century during the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Dhoni took just 27 balls to reach his half-century and his belligerent innings helped India post a challenging 188 for 4 on the scoreboard. The 36-year-old smashed four boundaries and three powerful sixes in his 28-ball unbeaten stay at the crease. Watching Dhoni bat in his typical style after a long time, fans flooded Twitter with their congratulatory messages for the former India captain.