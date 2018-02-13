India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Hosts Reel India Back With 3 Quick Wickets

Live cricket score, 5th ODI: India are 3-1 up in the six-match series

India will resume their hunt for glory on South African soil as they face the hosts in the fifth One-day International (ODI) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. India's pursuit of a maiden ODI series triumph in South Africa was derailed briefly as the hosts fought back brilliantly to win the fourth ODI in Johannesburg. India, who lead the six-match series 3-1, lost by five wickets in the rain-curtailed 'Pink ODI'. India's wrist-spinners versus South Africa's batting line-up will still be the key battle in the remaining two ODIs in the series. (Live Scorecard)

19:51 IST: FOUR! A welcome boundary for Bhuvi. No slip helps the batsman's cause and the races towards the boundary. Eight runs off the over for India. India 248/6

19:51 IST: Final 4 overs remaining. Lungisani Ngidi has been excellent in his second spell. His fiery two overs reduced India's chances of reaching a good total. Dhoni is clearly struggling to connect the ball with the bat. He is batting on 6 runs off 12 deliveries. India 248/6

19:50 IST: Dhoni needs 42 more runs to be the 12th man to reach 10,000 runs. He will be the fourth Indian to reach the landmark after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. India 246/6

19:47 IST: Just three fielders on the onside. Morkel is maintaining his line and length and not giving any room to the Indian batting duo of MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

19:46 IST: Final five overs left. Last six overs SA have picked 3 wickets and gave away 21 runs

19:45 IST: Last four overs has seen India score a measly ten runs and lost three wickets in the process. India 240/6 in 45 overs

19:42 IST: OUT! India lose their 6th wicket as Shreyas Iyer departs after a gritty 30 runs. Lungisani Ngidi takes his third wicket. Credit to the South African bowlers for taking wickets in quick succession. India 238/6

19:38 IST: If the hosts are able to restrict India within 270 runs, South Africa can pat themselves on the back considering the start India had got.

19:36 IST: Dhoni is the new batsman. Iyer looks in good touch. Final 7 overs left now. India 236/5

19:33 IST: OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Ngidi. First to depart was Rohit Sharma for 115 runs and the next to fall was Hardik Pandya. Both edged to the wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. India 236/5

19:27 IST: Its clear that Shryas Iyer is going for the kill in the final 8 overs. With wickets in hand, he has all the right to do so. India 236/3

19:20 IST: Ngidi returns for the hosts.

19:18 IST: Two runs for Rohit. Put it in the gap for a double. Iyer also playing well to support Rohit. India 219/3

19:15 IST: FOUR! A beautiful shot by Rohit. Well-eexcuted lofted drive by him towards the long off reguon. Seven off the over. India 215/3 in 39 overs

19:14 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo has been economical in this match. Another mix-up by Rohit but this time there's no new run-out victim. India 211/3

19:08 IST: Rohit Sharma is ranked 4th on the ICC ODI batsmen rankings

19:06 IST: CENTURY! Rohit Sharma scores his 17th ODI century. This innings was long due for him. This will surely boost his confidence a great deal. He has played some good-looking shots and has played the short deliveries well. He hit 10 fours and 4 sixes in reaching his century off 106 balls. This is his first century on this ground. India 203/3 in 36 overs

19:04 IST: 200 comes up for India in 35.2 overs

19:02 IST: This is the highest score for India against South Africa on this ground. 179/9 in 1997 was the previous highest score of India.

19:00 IST: Rohit is now more vocal before taking a run.

18:57 IST: DROPPED. Rohit dropped on 96 runs. Tabraiz Shamsi drops the catch. A poor shot to play but a lucky escape for Rohit. Will this dropped catch prove crucial? India 193/3

18:56 IST: FOUR! Deliberately played by Rohit. Opened the face of the bat at the last moment. Good shot.

18:54 IST: Iyer takes a double. Careful running between the wickets now after two quick dismissals. India 187/3

18:51 IST: DRINKS

18:50 IST: Review taken as the hosts feel Rohit had nicked the ball. Rohit indicates to Iyer that the ball brushed past the thigh pad. South Africa lose their review. India 184/3

18:48 IST: Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman for India.

18:45 IST: WICKET! India lose their third wicket as another mix-up with Rohit Sharma costs Ajinkya Rahane his wicket. Morne Morkel throws the ball in quick-time and Rahane departs for 8 runs. India 180/3

18:42 IST: Rabada has been India's nemesis in this series especially Rohit.

18:41 IST: Kasigo Rabada replaces Morne Morkel.

18:32 IST: FOUR! A delicate lift over the keeper for a boundary. Quality shot by the Indian opener. Morkel under pressure now. India 169/2

18:32 IST: Morne Morkel is back into the attack. He is bowling his 7th over.

18:29 IST: Tabraiz Shamsi has bowled well. Rohit is playing well and is inching closer to his century. The projected score for India at the going run-rate is 286 runs. India 162/2

18:23 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in for the visitors after Kohli's departure.

18:19 IST: Wicket! Kohli departs for 36 runs after a crazy mix-up with Rohit Sharma. A good under-arm throw by JP Duminy. A much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. India 155/2

18:16 IST: Morne Morkel is brought back into the attack

18:14 IST: SIX! What a way to bring up the 100-run partnership. Rohit looks menacing with the ball. PUlled towards the on side for a maximum. India 148/1

18:11 IST: FOUR! Rohit sweeps it towards the square leg boundary for a boundary off Duminy's delivery. India 139/1

18:07 IST: NOT OUT! Review taken for a stumping. Its not a no-ball first. Aleem Dar is the third umpire. Kohli's bat is on the line. And the decision goes in favour of the batsman. Kohli survives on 28 runs. India 130/1 in 22.2 overs

18:01 IST: SIX! Awful delivery. Rohit had all the time in the world to hit a maximum. A massive six for the half-centurion and an equally poor balling display by Duminy. He is now on 60. India 127/1

17:55 IST: Virat Kohli is looking uncomfortable. His left shoulder is bothering him. He was seen massaging his left shoulder. India 114/1

17:53 IST: Good start for Tabraiz Shamsi. Only two runs off his over. India 113/1

17:51 IST: Fifty up for Rohit Sharma. His 35th ODI fifty. Took 50 balls to reach his half-century. He has played well today after a disappointing run of form prior to this match. India 113/1

17:50 IST: Tabraiz Shamsi is the new bowler for the hosts. He will bowl from the Duckpond pavilion.

17:47 IST: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit. He makes batting look simple and effortless when he is on song. India 108/1

17:46 IST: Jean-Paul Duminy is the new bowler.

17:44 IST: Drinks break.

17:40 IST: FOUR! Rohit hits another sublime shot. 50-tun partnership up between these two now. India 98/1

17:37 IST: Another couple of runs for India. Kohli and Rohit look set in the middle. They have kept the scoreboard ticking. India 94/1

17:35 IST: South Africa need a wicket. The hosts know they can't give India room to build partnerships.

17:33 IST: 42-run partnership between these two since Dhawan's dismissal. India 90/1

17:31 IST: FOUR! What a shot. Two men at the deep but they had no chance. Beautifully played by Rohit. Poor delivery by Ngidi. India 88/1

17:26 IST: India have continued scoring at the same rate when Dhawan was at the crease. Rohit is looking to regain his form while Kohli is taking some time to settle in. India 81/1

17:19 IST: FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo bowls a poor delivery. Loose delivery and the ball rushes towards the offside boundary. A good shot by Kohli. India 76/1

17:15 IST: SIX! What a shot. A slow pitch, bowl just came to the bat sweetly for Rohit. Poor bowling by Ngidi. Played into the batsman's hands. India 69/1

17:13 IST: Markram brings Lungi Ngidi into the attack.

17:10 IST: Kohli gets off the mark with a single on the leg side. India 60/1

17:05 IST: FOUR! Perfectly timed shot by Rohit Sharma. Outside the off stump and the correct treatment meted out to Morkel. India 56/1

17:01 IST: OUT! Rabada strikes and sends Dhawan packing for 34 runs. A difficult catch by Andile Phehlukway at the deep square leg. A good innings comes to an end, gave India the perfect start. Virat Kohli is the new batsman. India 48/0

17:00 IST: FOUR! No third man and Dhawan knew it exactly. Opens the face and gets it through the gully area.

16:57 IST: FOUR! Gets the width and hits a boundary. Three fours already in the over. 13 off the previous over and 13 off this over too. Good two overs for India. India 43/0 in 7 overs

16:56 IST: FOUR! Second-time lucky. Dhawan survives as the ball evades Klaasen's gloves. India 38/0

16:55 IST: FOUR! Good shot. Nicely played, Dhawan in perfect control of the shot. Not a bad ball but Dhawan stands strong and drives Morkel's delivery to the boundary. India 38/0

16:52 IST: SIX! Tremendous shot. Gets some energy, runs at Rabada and hits a maximum. Took the gamble, found the middle and found the stands. India 30/0 in 6 overs

16:50 IST: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for India. Now, Dhawan slams it towards the long on boundary off Rabada's delivery. India 22/0

16:50 IST: FOUR! Rohit drives the ball towards the mid off region for a boundary. However, Morne Morkel looks dangerous with the ball, only one bad delivery ruined his third maiden over. India 21/0

16:45 IST: FOUR! Lucky shot. The ball just nips away from skipper Aiden Markram. Dhawan survives a scare. India 13/0 in 4 overs

16:43 IST: FOUR! Dhawan pulls a short one. Hits it to the short boundary. Plays it beautifully. The wind will play a huge role in this match. India 9/0

16:42 IST: Back-to-back maidens for Morne Morkel. Superb bowling display by him. India 5/0 in 3 overs

16:40 IST: Quite some movement off the ball on this pitch.

16:38 IST: FOUR! Dhawan plays an exquisite shot. Driven towards the offside region. A brilliant shot to open his run account. India 5/0 in 2 overs

16:37 IST: India open their run account with Rohit taking a single off Rabada on the onside. Indi 1/0

16:36 IST: Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack. A peach of a delivery to Rohit Sharma. Rohit has a long inning due in this series.

16:34 IST: First over up. Good seam movement by Morkel, didn't trouble Dhawan much. Maiden over by Morkel. India 0/0 in 1 over

16:34 IST: MS Dhoni is 46 runs away from 10,000 ODI runs

16:31 IST: Morkel to Dhawan, first delivery sees the batsman leave the ball drifting towards the wicket keeper. India 0/0

16:30 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. South Africa's Morne Morkel begins the proceedings for the hosts.

16:26 IST: We are moments away from the match to commence.

16:25 IST: TRIVIA! Of the total 15 ODIs played here, 235 runs is the average score for team batting first

16:00 IST: South Africa have won the toss and have decided to field first.

15:50 IST:India have relied heavily on Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in this ODI series. Ajinkya Rahane will be gunning to make a contribution today.

15:45 IST: Forecasts say there is a slight chance of rain. Fingers crossed that we get a full game today.

15:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the all-important fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth. India are a win away from claiming their maiden ODI series win in South Africa, and Virat Kohli and his team will be hoping to get the job done today.

At Johannesburg, the dual rain intervention affected India's momentum with both the bat and ball. More importantly, it reduced the target sufficiently that, despite AB de Villiers' relative early dismissal, the home batsmen didn't have much trouble getting past. The T20-mode of the second innings, coupled with the best batting surface of the series, allowed David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen to attack the Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to take the game away from India.

The dropped catch and castling Miller off a no ball didn't help India's cause either. Yet, a rain-truncated innings is hardly enough evidence that South Africa have learnt how to contend with the wrist spin of Chahal and Kuldeep.

Additionally, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were not used to great effect as Virat Kohli chose to rely on the spinners, even when they were unable to respond to the Proteas' attack.

In this light, India's team selection will come into focus in Port Elizabeth. There are still question marks about the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who suffered a hamstring injury in Cape Town and missed the previous game.

Albeit a part-timer, in his absence, India lose a reliable bowling alternative particularly if Hardik Pandya takes some stick and cannot complete his quota of overs.

Jadhav is adept at bowling slow spin, and mixing it up well with Chahal and Kuldeep. India do not have many fall-back options in Jadhav's absence -- Rohit Sharma last bowled an ODI over at Perth in January 2016.

Shreyas Iyer is known to practice leg break and had bowled an over against Sri Lanka in his debut series.

Neither of them provides a reliable option like Jadhav does. Kohli himself is the other contender, but he bowls seam-up.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 11 and 8 since making a comeback 79 at no.4. Pandya's forgettable tour with the bat (since the first Test in early January) continues, with scores of 14 and 9 in his last two outings.

MS Dhoni's 42 not out (off 43 balls) was the only saving grace for this shaky middle-order as India struggled to finish well at Johannesburg.

The series' score-line has conveniently hid the fact that India have a top-heavy batting order, despite the poor form of Rohit Sharma, who has scored 40 runs in the first four ODIs and boasts a gradually sinking ODI average of 11.45 in 12 matches on South African soil.

Kohli (393 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (271 runs) have scored nearly thrice the number of runs put together by the remaining batsmen (239) and it ought to be a cause of major worry for the Indian think-tank.

This fact will not go overlooked and South Africa will be keen to exploit the Indian line-up's frailty and dismiss Kohli and Dhawan cheaply to gain an early advantage.

It remains to be seen what bowling combination the hosts will go in with. On a hard and bouncy Wanderers' wicket, they had dropped a full-time spinner altogether, relying solely on JP Duminy to do that job.

St. George's Park though has a history of aiding spinners and in the last two ODIs played here, the Proteas' spinners have been in prominence. In January 2017, Imran Tahir took 3-26 against Sri Lanka.

In October 2016, Tabraiz Shamsi picked up 3-36 against Australia while South Africa also picked a second spinner in Aaron Phangiso who took 2-17.

South Africa have lost 11 out of 32 matches played at this ground. Six of those losses have come in the last decade as Port Elizabeth hosts at least one ODI every home summer.

India's record here is nothing to write about either. They have lost all 5 ODIs played here since 1992.

Four of those defeats came against South Africa, while the Men in Blue even managed to lose to Kenya here during the one-day triangular as part of their 2001-02 tour.

In fact, in five previous ODI outings in Port Elizabeth, India have never scored 200 runs here as 176 against South Africa in October 2001 is their highest total yet.

Once again on this trip, India will have to fight dubious past performances and erase a lop-sided record, only this time in a bid to carve out a fresh piece of history.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.