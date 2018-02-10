India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 4th ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Leads Visitors' Charge With Fifty

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: The match is being played at Johannesburg.

Virat Kohli-led India are on the brink of a historic series win over South Africa as they face the hosts in the fourth ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. India lead the six-match ODI series 3-0 and a win in Johannesburg will give them their maiden ODI series triumph on South African soil. A fourth straight win over the Proteas will also cement India's No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Captain Kohli is in the form of his life and has already notched up two centuries in the three ODIs played so far and will look to continue in the same vein. The closest India came to a series win in South Africa was in 2010-11, when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they shot into a 2-1 lead only to lose the five-match series 2-3. (Live Scorecard)

Kohli had lifted his side to another dominant win with an immaculate 34th ODI century and later spoke of replicating the same intensity to wrap up the series with two matches remaining. The fact that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have now accounted for 21 out of 30 available wickets is also a driving force behind this confidence.

Catch all the Live Updates Between between India and South Africa 4th ODI, straight from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

18:05 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Dhawan and Kohli. This is the eigth one between these two.

17:58 IST: Four! Kohli, gets to the pitch of the ball, clubs Morris over mid-wicket for a boundary.

17:56 IST: SIX! Dhawan, dances down the wicket, and sends Phehlukwayo into the stand towards deep mid-wicket.

17:54 IST: FIFTY! Dhawan guides Phehlukwayo to fine-leg to bring up his 26th ODI fifty. Brilliant from the man who is playing his 100th ODI game.

17:52 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo introduced in the attack.

17:45 IST: SIX! Length delivery from Ngidi, Kohli steps down the wicket and lifts the bowler straight down the ground for a maximum. Picture perfect from the Indian captain as he holds the posture for a while.

17:39 IST: Not Out! Huge LBW appeal for Kohli. Morris consults with his captain Markram and opt not to go for the DRS.

17:38 IST: Wide and outside off, Dhawan cuts handsomely only for the fielder at the boundary to cut it out.

17:35 IST: Trivia - After 100 ODIs Dhawan has 4243* runs and captain Kohli had 4107 runs.

17:32 IST: Four! Ngidi goes full, Kohli walks down and slaps the ball to the long-on fence for a four. This brings up the 50-run partnership between Kohli and Dhawan.

17:32 IST: The sea of pink is a delight to watch. Beautiful.

17:31 IST: Four! Short delivery yet again and Dhawan slams the ball to backward square leg.

17:29 IST: Four! Short and wide from Morris, Dhawan gets into position early and pulls the ball with sheer force for a boundary.

17:23 IST: What an over from the lanky pacer. Morris concedes just a run.

17:20 IST: Aiden Markram introduces his fourth pacer Chris Morris in the attack. And there is a slight drizzle.

17:18 IST: The match might witness a bit of delay due to a thunderstorm. The lights are on and there are 80% chances of rain.

17:16 IST: Close! Lungi Ngidi bowls nears to body, Dhawan trying to work it on the on-side, manages to edge it just past the stumps. This is the not the first time Dhawan has escaped the stumps in the match.

17:15 IST: Lungi Ngidi is the new bowler in.

17:14 IST: 10 over done, India 53/1 (Kohli 14*, Dhawan 29*)

17:04 IST: Four! Rabada bowls full around middle and off stump, Kohli leans and guides the ball away past the fielder for a boundary. Classic Kohli.

17:02 IST: Four! Rabada bangs the ball in, the ball rises a bit and catches Kohli by surprise as he edges the ball past the fielders at slips for a boundary. Cheeky.

16:58 IST: Four! Short delivery from Morkel, Dhawan reads the ball early and pulls the ball powerfully in front of the square.

16:55 IST: India 26/1 (Dhawan 17*, Kohli 0*) after 5 overs.

16:52 IST: Four! Dhawan looked to guide the ball towards off-side, gets an inside edge and the ball raced past the wicketkeeper for a boundary towards fine leg.

16:51 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in.

16:50 IST: OUT!! What brilliant reflexes from Rabada. Rohit pushed back at the length ball, the bat turned in the hands and the ball went back straight to Rabada. Rohit departs for 5.

WICKET!!! Great effort by @KagisoRabada25 as he takes an excellent catch off his own bowling to send Sharma on his way for 5. India are 20/1 (4 overs) #ProteaFire #PitchUpInPink #PinkODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Jufh45ldae — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 10, 2018

16:45 IST: India get 5 runs! Dhawan tucked the ball away into the on-side and called for a single. The throw came in from the man at square leg, hit the stumps and ricocheted away for a boundary.

16:42 IST: Four! Full and bit of width from Morkel, Dhawan connects the ball with full face of the bat and pushes the ball down the ground for a brilliant boundary. Dhawan was getting restless but this boundary will ease some pressure off of him.

16:38 IST: Four! Full and outside off, Rohit stands tall and guides the ball through the covers for the first boundary of the innings.

16:36 IST: Kagiso Rabada, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.

16:34 IST: First over done, India 2/0 (Rohit 1*, Dhawan 0*)

16:30 IST: First ball - Morkel bowls outside off, bit of shape and Rohit leaves the ball carefully.

16:29 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are opening the batting for India.

16:28 IST: Morne Morkel is opening the bowling for South Africa.

16:27 IST: Both teams are on the ground and are all set to play the most important match of the series. Few minutes away from the match. Stay tuned!

16:25 IST: Fans have turned up in pink to support the home team.

16:20 IST: Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 100 ODI game.

16:12 IST: Team South Africa playing XI:

Good afternoon and welcome to the #PinkODI. A big day for SA coming up. @ABdeVilliers17 is back to #PitchUpInPink. Can the #ProteaFire be reignited and SA stay alive in the series? #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/qPODfBk7R5 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 10, 2018

16:10 IST: Team India playing XI:

16:00 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat vs South Africa at Johannesburg.

Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 4th ODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/kXpg4sxRbI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2018

15:55 IST: We are minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned!

15:45 IST: The beautiful New Wanderers Stadium all set to hosts the match.

15:43 IST: Team India warming up before the big match.

Spin sure is the flavour this series and almost everyone has turned 'wristy' #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zfbi6RRB93 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2018

15:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 4th ODI between India and South Africa straight from Johannesburg.