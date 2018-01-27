India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Amla, Elgar Resume SA Chase

The third Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday after the third day's play was suspended before scheduled close as the condition of the pitch was discussed on Friday.South Africa were 17/1 in their second innings, chasing 241, when, due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play. LIVE SCORECARD
"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Twitter.
"The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further. The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions," it added.
14:47 IST: FOUR! Elgar drives the ball after Bhuvi gives him room. The ball races towards the offside boundary. South Africa 40/1
14:45 IST: Two slips and a gully for Elgar. Bhuvi is looking for a wicket here. Attacking mindset of the visitors here. South Africa 31/1
14:40 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into attack.
14:38 IST: Mohammed Shami poor with his first over. Two boundaries hit by Hashim Amla. Poor line and length. Amla on the offensive. South Africa 30/1
14:30 IST: Play resumes. Day 4, First Session
Elgar ducks a huge bouncer off Bumrah's delivery. 5 WIDES.
14:19 IST: Play to resume after rain delay at 14:30 IST
Update - play set to resume at 11:00am local time.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018
First session duration - 11:00 - 12:30.
Second session - 13:10 - 15:25
Final session - 15:45 - 18:00 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ajNPeVhjc8
The sun has just about showed up but the umpires are worried about a certain patch in the ground that is damp. Next inspection by 10:30 local time #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Tz9hXP3MpV— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018
13:26 IST: Pitch inspection to take place in sometime. Official confirmation expected soon.
13:06 IST: It is pouring at the moment with the covers on the pitch. It appears the match could be delayed. South Africa need 224 more runs to win.
13:03 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates from the fourth day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg
It's begin to drizzle now and the pitch is under covers. Awaiting an official update from the officials on the start of play #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qOMuWZYalq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018
The field umpires discussed the pitch issue more than five times during the day, even during the Indian innings of 247 all out, with cracks appearing on the surface. On a few occasions the ball apparently kept low at the New Wanderers Stadium.The umpires, however, discussed the matter with much more seriousness when South African left-arm opening batsman Dean Elgar (11 batting) was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. But it was a short delivery and climbed up to an usual height. But some of the back of length deliveries got odd bounce and struck on the bodies of the visiting and home batsmen. India were bowled out for 247 in their second innings.