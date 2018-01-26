 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Visitors Lose Rahul, Pujara Early

Updated: 26 January 2018 14:35 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on the second day with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India edged ahead on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Visitors Lose Rahul, Pujara Early
Live Score, India vs South Africa: The third Test match is being played at Johannesburg © AFP

India will look to extend their lead and try to put a solid score on the board to make it difficult for South Africa. Remember, the Proteas will bat last on this surface and as experts said, it will not be easy to bat fourth on this wicket. If India give them anything more than 250 to chase, the hosts will have to really grind hard to make it happen. The result is sure to come, unless rain gods arrive to disturb the match proceedings. India were 49/1 at the end of Day 2 in their second innings and lead South Africa by 42 runs. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were at the crease.

Earlier, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on the second day with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India edged ahead on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Catch the live action and updates of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 straight from Johannesburg

14:32 IST: It's Drinks time at the Wanderers.

14:10 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from the Indian skipper. Kohli sends Philander towards deep extra cover region for a boundary. India 62/3, lead by 55 runs.

14:00 IST: Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease.

13:58 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 1 run. India 57/3, lead by 50 runs

13:55 IST: Morne Morkel to Cheteshwar Pujara. 4 runs LEG BYES.

13:50 IST: Pujara sends Philander towards fine leg for a quick single.

13:45 IST: Ouch! Murali Vijay is hurt by a bouncer from Morne Morkel. Vijay throws his bat and limping. But he seems alright.

13:43 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man at the crease.

13:40 IST: WICKET! Vernon Philander strikes, KL Rahul departs for 16 runs. Poor shot from the Karnataka batsman. His horror tour ends. India 51/2, lead by 44 runs.

13:33 IST: 50 comes up for India. The lead is now 44 runs. KL Rahul 16*, Murali Vijay 15*

13:30 IST: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are making their way to the middle. Kagiso Rabada is ready with the ball. Here we go...

 

 

13:25 IST: Wish you all a Happy Republic Day.

13:20 IST: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will aim to extend India's lead in the first session.

13:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV. Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface." Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers". India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

Topics : India South Africa Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Virat Kohli Francois du Plessis Murali Vijay Krishna Kannaur Lokesh Rahul The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa vs India 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
