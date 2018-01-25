India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Removes Dean Elgar Early

South Africa reached 6/1 at stumps losing opener Aiden Markram on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test after a collective effort from their bowlers skittled out India for a paltry 187 at the New Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday. Opener Dean Elgar (4) and night watchman Kagiso Rabada (0) went back undefeated when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day. Returning to the team after being dropped from the second Test, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the early break of Markram (2) caught behind by stumper Parthiv Patel. (Live Scorecard)

Earlier, on a wicket that promised good carry and bounce for the faster bowlers, India won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat to find only three of their batsmen -- Cheteshwar Pujara (50), skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Bhuvneshwar (30) -- reach double figures. For the Proteas, it was a collective effort from the likes of Morne Morkel (2/47), Vernon Philander (2/31), Kagiso Rabada (3/39), Lungisani Ngidi (1/27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/25). It was once again a disappointing story for the Indian batsmen, barring Kohli and Pujara who struck contrasting fifties to bail out the team from another dismal start which saw the opening duo of Murali Vijay (8) and Lokesh Rahul (0) succumbing with just 13 runs on the board.

Live updates between India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2, straight from the New Wanderers Stadium

14:26 IST: Wide and a four! Short and going down the leg side. Parthiv, behind the stumps, plunges to his right to collect the ball but the ball flies past him. Poor bowling from Shami. Ill-directed and well down leg.

14:25 IST: Double bowling change for India. Mohammed Shami is introduced in the attack.

14:20 IST: Jasprit Bumrah is introduced in the attack.

Change of bowling for India, Bumrah comes in from the Corllet Drive End. SA 18/2 Amla 2 Rabada 6#SAvInd #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/02vKRNio3f — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

14:10 IST: Bhuvneshwar and Ishant are bowling beautifully. The ball seaming away late, extra bounce, everything on point.

14:00 IST: Hashim Amla is the new man in.

13:59 IST: WICKET! Finally Bhuvneshwar gets the edge and Elgar is gone. Bhuvneshwar bowls on the stumps and since the ball was moving around a lot, Elgar manages to edge it back to Parthiv. Good diving low catch to his left by the wicket-keeper. He set him up very well and then got the nick after beating him so many times.

You often hear players saying "you're never in on this pitch". This is that pitch. This isn't a fair pitch in a bat vs ball contest. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 25, 2018

13:50 IST: Bhuvneshwar is setting Elgar up by regularly bowling the good length ball. He wants Elgar to edge the ball as the ball is seaming away nicely. Elgar is struggling against the fast off-breaks from round the wicket.

13:46 IST: Rabada nudges Ishant through the mid-wicket region to collect two runs and gets off the mark on the 19th ball.

13:44 IST: Beaten! Ishant is on fire. Pitches the ball around leg stump as Rabada, squared off in defense, gets beaten.

13:42 IST: Beaten! Bhuvneshwar getting into a nice rhythm. Pitches the ball around off stump as it moves away late beating Elgar's outside edge.

13:35 IST: Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. Kagiso Rabada nudges a ball on the on-side and South Africa get the first run of the day, umpire signals leg-bye.

13:34 IST: Bhuvneshwar starts off with a maiden over.

13:32 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the bowling for India; Dean Elgar is on strike.

13:30 IST: Play resumes on Day two. South Africa 6/1 (Elgar 6*, Rabada 0*) trail India (187) by 181 runs

13:15 IST: Pitch Report: "Looks a fairly lively surface. There are quite a few cracks near the short of a good length area which provides a lot of drastic deviation. This could be a pattern and get more pronounced as the game progresses. The lengths will be the key because hitting the stumps will be the ideal length. Doesn't mean half volleys but surely need to bowl fuller. The older ball could be a touch easier to bat relatively but at no stage in this game will batting be actually easy," says Shaun Pollock.

13:08 IST: It will be a big day for the Indian bowlers as they will aim to bring back their team back in the contest.

Big day for the bowlers coming up. What does Day have in store? #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ldvs54Ca79 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2018

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day two of the third Test from Johannesburg.

Pujara, known for his dogged approach, consumed as many as 54 balls to get off the mark in the morning session and in the company of Kohli defied the odds, to take the team to 45/1 at the lunch break.

Kohli, on the other hand looked fluent with his trademark drives, bringing up his 16th Test half century in the second session.

But the happiness was short-lived as the 29-year-old Kohli, who was dropped on scores of 11 and 32, couldn't ride his luck for the third time when he drove a Lungi Ngidi delivery away from the body and edged it to third slip where Ab de Villiers made no mistake this time.

De Villiers had earlier dropped Kohli off Morne Morkel when the India skipper was batting on 32 while Vernon Philander dropped one early in the first session when Kohli was on 11.

Kohli's fall brought in his deputy Rahane (9), who had a lucky escape when Philander overstepped and had him caught behind.

But the Mumbai batsman soon fell to Morkel even as the review showed that the ball would have kissed his leg stick.

India crawled to 114/4 at tea with Pujara and Parthiv (2) heading to the break undivided.

The Saurashtra batsman continued to dig deep, reaching his 17th Test fifty off 179 deliveries but was immediately dismissed caught behind by Quinton de Kock off Phehlukwayo.

Towards the end, Bhuvneshwar provided some meat to the Indian total, scoring a 49-ball 30 even as the lower order comprising Parthiv, Hardik Pandya (0), Mohammed Shami (8) and Ishant Sharma (0) fell like nine pins.