India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Rebuild After Early Jolt

Virat Kohli-led India will look to cement their hold on the six-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the third match at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. India are currently 2-0 up in the series while the hosts have lost four of their key players to injury. Skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn are all missing from the Proteas side. Given their injury list, the South African team is in a precarious situation and this match is somehow a must-win for the hosts if they are to make a comeback in the series. De Villiers is expected to return for the fourth game. India, on the other hand, appear to have regained their form after the 1-2 Test series loss, in the limited-overs format. Skipper Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan have been in sublime form with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav taking wickets at will.

Twice previously, India have managed to win two ODIs in a bilateral series in South Africa -- in 1992-93 and in 2010-11. In the latter instance, the visitors shot into a 2-1 lead, only to lose the five-match series 3-2 in the end. They had also lost 5-2 in the other instance. But given the hosts' current travails, history repeating itself would be a major disaster for the Men in Blue.The Proteas could also include more experienced Ferhaan Behardien to bolster the middle-order and leave out Khayelihle Zondo after his mixed debut outing on Sunday. The other option for the hosts is to leave out David Miller, who has struggled against Yadav, accommodating both Behardien and Zondo instead.

Live Cricket Score Between India and South Africa 3rd ODI, straight from Newlands, Cape Town

17:12 IST: Chris Morris introduced in the bowling attack.

17:10 IST: Four! Over-pitched delivery from Rabada, Dhawan, on one knee, drills him through the covers for a boundary. Effortless batting from Kohli and Dhawan. India look steady.

17:04 IST: Four! Good length delivery from Ngidi, Kohli leans in and caresses it through the covers for a boundary. Kohli at his best.

16:56 IST: Four! Ngidi bowls full on the leg side, Kohli flicks it effortlessly for a boundary through the square-leg area.

16:53 IST: India 23/1 after five overs (Kohli 9*, Dhawan 13*)

16:52 IST: Four! Short delivery from Rabada, Kohli, gets into position early, stands tall and pulls with authority in front of square.

16:48 IST: Four! Short of a length delivery outside off, Dhawan waits and plays the ball late as he edges it past the fielder at slips to collect the second boundary of the over.

16:46 IST: Four! Half-volley outside off, Dhawan, says thank you, and drives Ngidi through the covers again.

16:43 IST: Four! Short and straying down the leg, Kohli flicks it down the fine-leg boundary. It ought to elevate Kohl's confidence after an early scare.

16:40 IST: Big, big save for India! Rabada traps Kohli in front of the wicket, appeals for an LBW and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Kohli, furious with the decision, takes a review. Ultra-edge shows that the ball had taken an edge before rapping him on the pads. Close, close save for the Indian team. Kohli survives.

16:36 IST: Four! Dhawan welcomes Ngidi to international cricket with a drive through the covers. Beautiful shot from the left-handed batsman.

16:35 IST: Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.

16:34 IST: OUT! Length delivery outside off, comes back sharply and catches Rohit's inside edge as he looks to leave it. Klaasen takes a sharp low catch behind the wicket. Rabada dismisses Rohit for a duck. India 0/1 after the first over.

16:32 IST: Close chance! Short delivery once again from Rabada, Rohit defends but the the ball takes an edge off the bat and drops in front of the diving fielder at point.

16:30 IST: First ball! Rabada starts off with a short delivery, Rohit stands tall and defends it off the back foot.

16:29 IST: Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings for South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for India.

16:28 IST: Alright, it is game time! Teams are walking out in the middle.

16:15 IST: Playing XI for both teams:

16:08 IST: Lungisani Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen debut for South Africa in ODIs

16:00 IST: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram wins toss, elects to bowl first. India playing an unchanged eleven from the second ODI

Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa from Newlands in Cape Town