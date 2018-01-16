India vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: India 35/3 At Stumps On Day 4, Need 252 More Runs To Win vs SA

Chasing 287 runs for a series-equalising win, India faltered from the start in their second innings chase and lost three quick wickets to close the penultimate day of their second Test against South Africa at 35 for three here on Tuesday. India lost openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and skipper -- and first inning centurion -- Virat Kohli to the South African pace battery before they could even settle down. Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Parthiv Patel (5) were at the crease when umpires called end of play for the day. For South Africa, Lungisani Ngidi scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket. Earlier, India bowled out South Africa for 258 in their second innings on Tuesday -- the fourth day of the second cricket Test here -- and set themselves a 287-run victory target. AB de Villiers (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (48) were the key contributors for the hosts at the SuperSport Park. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler, taking 4/49, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets for 70 runs. (Scorecard)

Catch the highlights of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 straight from SuperSport Park Centurion

21:37 IST: That's STUMPS on Day 4 in Centurion.

India 307 and 35/3 (Pujara 11*, Parthiv 5*, Ngidi 2/14) at stumps, need 252 more runs to win

21:23 IST: A few big moments in the last two overs.

A few big moments in the last two overs. First snicko picked up an edge that SA did no appeal for when Pujara was facing up to Morkel. Then there's a huge appeal for Ngidi against Patel. SA opt to rightly not review. India 28/3 #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/cnAZ2mY1x8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

21:17 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from Ngidi and wicket-keeper De Kock. Umpire says NO. Replay shows it's pad first.

21:16 IST: Ngidi to Parthiv. Three slips and forward short leg in place for him.

21:11 IST: Parthiv Patel clips the ball towards mid on for a quick single.

21:07 IST: Superb maiden from Ngidi. India 26/3, need 261 to win.

21:05 IST: Parthiv Patel is down in pain after being hit by Ngidi. Physio is out.

20:59 IST: Parthiv Patel is the new man at the crease.

20:58 IST: WICKET! Lungisani Ngidi removes Virat Kohli for 5 runs. India 26/3, need 261 runs to win.

WICKET!!! The big one for South Africa as Ngidi has Kohli trapped LBW for 5. The India captain refers it, but to no avail. 26/3 are the tourists. Target 287 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/2Nqm0Km7Kl — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

20:53 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Pujara. The right-hander sends Ngidi for a boundary.

20:52 IST: 15 overs gone! India 21/2, need 266 to win

20:35 IST: Captain Virat Kohli is new man at the crease.

20:34 IST: WICKET! Ngidi removes KL Rahul for 4 runs. India 16/2, need 271 runs to win

WICKET! Into the attack comes Lungi Ngidi and he strikes first ball when Rahul cuts him straight to backward point for 4. India are 16/2. Target 287 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/kIyiu1GSen — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

20:32 IST: "Not an easy pitch to bat on. Ball keeping low" - says Sunil Gavaskar on air.

20:19 IST: Cheteshwra Pujara is the new batsman at the crease.

20:17 IST: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes, Murali Vijay departs for 9 runs. India 11/1, need 276 runs to win.

WICKET!!! There's number one for SA. It's Rabada that strikes with a ball that keeps low played on by Vijay for 9. India are 11/1. Target 287 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/AfY7Ryy8RH — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

20:08 IST: That one kept low. Rahul had no clue about that one. Philander can't believe that it had missed the stumps.

20:03 IST: 5 overs gone! India 11/0, need 276 runs to win. Vijay 9*, Rahul 2*

19:56 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay opens the face of the bat and guides Rabada towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 9/0, need 278 to win.

19:43 IST: Vernon Philander stars the proceedings. Vijay off the mark first ball with a single.

19:40 IST: Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are making their way to the middle. India need 587 runs to win. Can they do it? Apart from today's 27 or 28 overs, India have three sessions tomorrow.

19:35 IST: ALL OUT: India bowl South Africa out for 258. India need 287 runs to win the Centurion Test.

19:28 IST: FOUR! Morne Morkel smashes Jasprit Bumrah towards long on or a boundary. South Africa 258/9, lead by 286 runs.

19:25 IST: 250 comes up for South Africa. Lead by 279 runs. Morkel 6*, Ngidi 0*

19:23 IST: FOUR! Morne Morkel sends Ashwin towards deep square leg for a boundary. South Africa 251/9, lead by 279 runs.

19:18 IST: BIG WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah ends Faf Du Plessis' stay at 48 runs. South Africa 9 down. South Africa 245/9, lead by 273 runs

Wicket! Bumrah gets Du Plessis with an excellent caught and bowled. The skipper goes for 48 and SA are 245/9. The lead is 273 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/IscUqrkEx6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

19:12 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami dismisses Kagiso Rabada for 4 runs. South Africa 245/8, lead by 273 runs.

Wicket! Rabada falls to Shami for 4 to leave SA at 245/8. He lasted for 29 deliveries alongside Du Plessis, who is on 48*. Lead is 273 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/pgb3fxN36P — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

18:57 IST: FOUR! Du Plessis sends Bumrah towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. South Africa 242/7, lead by 270 runs.

18:50 IST: Rabada survives Ashwin's over. South Africa 230/7, lead by 258 runs.

18:48 IST: Ashwin is ready with the ball. Rabada is on the strike.

18:46 IST: Welcome back! The third and final session gets underway.

18:29 IST: That's TEA in Centurion.

South Africa 335, 230/7 (Du Plessis 37*; Ishant 2/40), lead India (307) by 258 runs

End of the second session of the 2nd #SunfoilTest of the #FreedomSeries. Du Plessis (37*) holding up India at the moment with Rabada (0*) with him #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/xNfXyWITGU — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

18:15 IST: FOUR! Du Plessis sends Hardik Pandya through covers. What a shot from him. 250-run lead comes up for South Africa. Du Plessis 32*, Rabada 0*

18:02 IST: Virat Kohli brings R Ashwin back into the attack.

18:01 IST: Kagiso Rabada comes to the crease.

18:00 IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes again, Keshav Maharaj departs for 243 runs. South Africa 215/7, lead by 243 runs.

Wicket! India are pumped once more as Sharma again strikes, this time with the wicket of Maharaj for 6, caught behind by Patel. SA 215/7. Lead is 243 #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/yObPVBD9uJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

17:56 IST: FOUR! Full toss from Ishant Sharma. Keshav Maharaj sends the pacer for a boundary. South Africa 215/6, lead by 243 runs.

17:50 IST: Massive sound and a caught behind appeal from Pandya and Parthiv. Umpire says NOT OUT. Replay shows there was no nick.

17:46 IST: Keshav Maharaj is the new batsman at the crease.

17: 45 IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes, removes Vernon Philander for 26 runs. Ishant finally gets a breakthrough. South Africa 209/6, lead by 237 runs.

Wicket! Sharma strikes for India as Philander pulls straight to square-leg. He goes for 26 and SA now 209/6. The lead is 237 with Maharaj the new man #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/ELZJ8wq68q — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

17:42 IST: The partnership between Du Plessis and Philander is now 46 runs. South Africa lead by 237 runs.

17:32 IST: That's 135kph from Ishant Sharma. Faf decides to leave.

17:23 IST: DRINKS! South Africa 206/5, lead by 234 runs. Du Plessis 23*, Philander 24*.

Here come the afternoon drinks with SA on 206/5. Slow going at the moment, but SA have no need to hurry. They lead by 234 with Du Plessis 23*, Philander 24* #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/S4cSW6e0mM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

17:09 IST: Du Plessis plays a pull shot towards backward square leg. He will get 1 run. South Africa 203/5, lead by 231 runs.

17:07 IST: South Africa 202/5, lead by 230 runs. Du Plessis 22*, Philander 22*.

17:05 IST: Hardik Pandya bowls round the wicket now.

16:58 IST: 200 comes up for South Africa. Lead by 228 runs. Du Plessis 21*, Philander 21*

Here's the 200 up with a quick single by Du Plessis as SA get there with five wickets down. The captain and Philander both have 21* and the lead is 228 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/VRo6OqqUH3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

16:40 IST: FOUR! Bumrah drifts it down the leg side and du Plessis guides it for a boundary towards fine leg. South Africa lead by 223 runs.

16:38 IST: "Complete waste of a review" says Sunil Gavaskar on air after India lose their first review.

Back after lunch and India looking for a breakthrough. They go for a review here against Du Plessis (17*), but it's bat and they lose a review. SA 190/5 and lead by 218 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/Fu2FSp8JJJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

16:35 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Bumrah. Umpire says NOT OUT. Kohli is having a conversation with Bumrah and asks for a review. Replay shows it is middle of the bat. India have wasted their review.

16:24 IST: FOUR! Philander plays this beautifully. He leans forward and sends Ashwin towards sweeper cover for a boundary. South Africa 184/5, lead by 212 runs.

16:17 IST: Good use of the feat from South African captain Du Plessis. He drives the ball towards long on for a single. South Africa 178/5, lead by 206 runs.

16:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the second session. Du Plessis and Philander are at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings.

15:32 IST: That's LUNCH in Centurion.

South Africa 335, 173/5 (De Villiers 80, Elgar 61; Shami 3/38), lead India (307) by 201 runs at lunch

At Lunch on Day 4 of the 2nd Test, South Africa (335 & 173/5 ), lead India (307) by 201 runs.



Updates - https://t.co/BsnwXVbymC #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Qi0Wgm5FQA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2018

Mohammed Shami takes three wickets in the morning session as South Africa reach Lunch on Day 4 173/5, a lead of 201.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/WB1xddEOLO #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/on7rEWRTp6 — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2018

15:22 IST: 200-run lead comes up for South Africa. Philander 3*, Du Plessis 11*

15:11 IST: Harbhajan lauds Shami on Twitter.

Top class bowling @MdShami11 removing 3 batsman quickly brining is back in the game.. De cock played 4 balls 4 edges no clue shami at top — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 16, 2018

15:02 IST: Vernon Philander is the new batsman at the crease.

15:01 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami takes his third wicket, removes De Kock for 12 runs. Parthiv didn't miss this time. Easy catch for him. Third wicket for Shami. Excellent bowling from the Indian pacer. South Africa 163/5, lead by 191 runs.

Wicket! Shami strikes again as a fourth edge in the over by De Kock (12) is taken by Patel. SA lose another and are 163/5. Philander is the new man #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/umhnwXc3Fc — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

15:00 IST: FOUR! Third boundary for De Kock.

14:59 IST: Another chance! Parthiv Patel could have taken it. The ball races towards the third man region. Second boundary for De Kock.

14:57 IST: Chance at the first slip. De Kock gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away towards third man for a boundary.

14:55 IST: DROPPED! KL Rahul drops Du Plessis at leg slip. How costly this going to be? Ashwin isn't happy with this.

14:54 IST: Quinton de Kock is the new batsman at the crease.

Wicket! Shami strikes again to remove the other set man Elgar for 61. India are ecstatic and SA are 151/4. Lead is 179 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/XiSq5EZrPv — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

14:51 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes again, Dean Elgar departs for 61 runs. South Africa 151/4, lead by 179 runs.

14:41 IST: 150 comes up for South Africa. Lead by 178 runs. Faf Du Plessis 5*, Elgar 61*

14:38 IST: FOUR! Wonderful sweep shot from Du Plessis. Ashwin isn't happy with this shot.

14:30 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami ends AB de Villiers' stay at 80 runs. Big wicket for Team India. Shami looks grumpy and didn't celebrate this wicket. South Africa 144/3, lead by 172 runs.

Wicket! Breakthrough from India and it's the big wicket of De Villiers for 80 as Shami draws an edge that is taken by Patel. SA 144/3 and lead by 172 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/E1M5ZcRRpF — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

14:24 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar smashes Shami towards backward square leg for a boundary. South Africa 141/2, lead by 169 runs.

14:19 IST: FOUR! Elgar takes a big stride and lofts the ball towards long off for a boundary. South Africa 132/2, lead by 160 runs.

14:17 IST: FIFTY! Dean Elgar brings up his 9th half-century. South Africa 127/2, lead by 155 runs.

And here is that half century for @deanelgar, the ninth of his career, from 93 balls. SA are 127/3 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/737a7X3Wiu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

14:14 IST: 150-run lead comes up for South Africa. De Villiers 73*, Elgar 46*

14:11 IST: FOUR! De Villiers sends Ashwin towards deep square leg for a boundary. Excellent shot from the right-hander. South Africa 123/2, lead by 151 runs.

14:03 IST: Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

According ICC release: "India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday. Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

"Monday's incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa's second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner".

14:00 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man for a boundary.

13:54 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between De Villiers and Elgar. De Villiers comes and pats Elgar. South Africa 104/2, lead by 132 runs.

The century stand is also up between @ABdeVilliers17 and @deanelgar. Remember that SA were 3/2 when they came together. Now they have take it to 105/2 #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ANRPNHZb2Y — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018

13:48 IST: 100 comes up for South Africa. Lead by 128 runs. De Villiers 58*, Elgar 38*.

13:42 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Ishant Sharma. Umpira says NOT OUT. The ball going down leg side. AB de Villiers is safe.

13:38 IST: FOUR! AB de Villiers sends Bumrah towards deep extra cover for a boundary. South Africa 95/2, lead by 123 runs.

13:29 IST: Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers are making their way to the middle. Ishant Sharma starts the proceedings.

13:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 4 of the second Test at SuprtSport Park in Centurion.

Post tea, play only got underway for 20 minutes before a thunderstorm washed away nearly an hour. At resumption of play, Indian skipper had been clearly unhappy with the wet ground and how it affected the ball as well. No overs were lost though and when play resumed the session had been extended by an hour past local time to end at 6.30pm local time. However, only 5.1 overs were possible on resumption as the umpires stopped play for bad light. A lot happened in that passage of play though. Parthiv Patel missed a simple chance from Elgar (on 29) who edged behind off Jasprit Bumrah (2-30) in the 25th over.

The wicketkeeper kept watching as the ball sailed in the gap and away for four, expecting Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip to go for it.