India vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: SA 90/2 At Stumps On Day 3, Lead India By 118 Runs

South Africa reached 90/2 in their second innings after bowling out India for 307 in their first innings on the third day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Monday. South Africa have a lead of 118 runs with AB de Villiers (50) and Dean Elgar (36) at the crease as bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice at the start of South Africa's second innings after Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a magnificent century on the third day. Kohli made 153 in India's first innings of 307 before he was last man out, caught in the deep off Morne Morkel, who took four for 60. Despite Kohli's efforts, South Africa had a first-innings lead of 28. This was soon rendered insignificant when Bumrah reduced South Africa to three for two. Aiden Markram was Bumrah's first victim, falling leg before wicket as he played back to a ball which cut back and kept low. Bumrah followed up with the wicket of Hashim Amla, who was also trapped on the back foot by a ball which cut back. Both batsmen were so palpably in front of their stumps that neither sought a review.

India had opened the bowling with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and he troubled left-handed opening batsman Dean Elgar. But Elgar survived to share an unbroken 57-run partnership with AB de Villiers, who batted confidently to be on 33 not out. Kohli was largely untroubled as he scored his runs off 217 balls with 15 fours. But there was only one substantial partnership after India resumed on 183 for five. Kohli and Ashwin (38) put on 71 for the seventh wicket before the second new ball hastened the end of the innings.

This was Kohli's second Test hundred in South Africa, the second-most after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 5 Test centuries here. He also became only the second Indian skipper to score a Test hundred on South African soil, after Sachin Tendulkar at Cape Town in 1997.

Highlights between India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, straight from Centurion

21:28 IST: That's STUMPS at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

21:15 IST: Kohli is seen having a chat with the umpires.

21:00 IST: The umpires are making their way out to the middle. No official word yet.

20:50 IST: It is not drizzling but the light has not improved either.

20:45 IST: Meanwhile more covers are coming on. Don't think there will be any more action today unless the weather improves drastically.

20:20 IST: Another interruption! Bad light stops play in Centurion. South Africa 90/2, lead by 118 runs. AB de Villiers 50*, Dean Elgar 36*

And now they are off for light. Play has been stopped here after 29 overs of the SA innings #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/wDyf160BVg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

20:16 IST: FIFTY! AB de Villiers scores his 42nd half-century. South Africa 90/2, lead by 118 runs.

Excellent knock by @ABdeVilliers17, who get's to his 42nd Test half-century in 78 balls. Important innings here with SA on 90/2. Lead is 118 #ProteaFire #SAvsIND #FreedomSeries #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/qXH51scDzP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

20:12 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from Parthiv Patel. Bumrah says no edge.

20:01 IST: FOUR! AB de Villiers stays back and sends the ball towards sweeper cover for a boundary. South Africa 80/2, lead by 108 runs.

19:59 IST: 100-run lead comes up for South Africa. AB de Villiers 37*, Dean Elgar 33*

19:55 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar gets a thick edge and the ball races towards third man. Short ball from Bumrah and the ball travels between the keeper and first slip. It could have been an easy catch.

19:51 IST: Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers are making their way to the middle.

19:50 IST: Play resumes after rain delay. South Africa 68/2, lead by 96 runs. De Villiers 35*, Elgar 29*

19:47 IST: Floodlights are on at SuperSport Park.

Good news. The rain has stopped and play is set to resume in 5 minutes #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/aZUpyKVbWD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

19:41 IST: GOOD NEWS folks! Play to resume in 10 minutes.

Update - Play to resume at 16:20 local time if there is no more rain. No overs lost and play to go on until half past six - light permitting #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mSodYev5mz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2018

19:37 IST: The umpires are out for an inspection at SuperSport Park.

19:34 IST: The stumps are being erected. It's time for some more cricket.

19:30 IST: The groundsmen are slowly getting the covers off.

It's starting to clear up a bit..The groundsmen are slowly getting the covers off. A call on the day's proceedings will be taken after further inspection #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qFtprlFOro — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2018

19:18 IST: The situation right now at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The situation right now at Supersport Park. The covers are still on but the heavy downpour has settled into a light drizzle. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ZpLVfaeBqB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

18:51 IST: RAIN interrupts play in Centurion. South Africa 68/2, lead by 96 runs.

AB de Villiers 35*

Dean Elgar 29*

Here come the covers as lightening and rain stops play. SA are 68/2 at this stage and lead by 96. De Villiers 35*, Elgar 29* #ProteaFire #SAvsIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/NXTDztqgul — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

18:43 IST: A loud lbw appeal from Ashwin and Parthiv Patel. Not out - says umpire.

18:41 IST: The partnership between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar is now 95 runs.

18:35 IST: SIX! Dean Elgar launches Ashwin towards long on for a huge one. what a shot from him.

18:30 IST: Welcome back! The third and final session gets underway.

18:10 IST: That's TEA on Day 3 in Centurion's SuperSport Park.

That's Tea on Day 3 of the second Test and SA are 60/2 and lead by 88 runs. It was @Jaspritbumrah93 who took both the wickets. More details here: https://t.co/BsnwXUTXv4 pic.twitter.com/RusnwASR5w — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2018

South Africa 60/2, lead by 88 runs

AB de Villiers 33*

Dean Elgar 23*

Jasprit Bumrah 2/19

18:01 IST: FOUR! Full toss from Ashwin and Elgar up to the task.

17:58 IST: 50-run stand comes up between Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers.

17:55 IST: De Villiers sends Ishant Sharma towards long on for a boundary.

17:46 IST: FOUR! Beautiful shot from De Villiers. He goes on backfoot and drives the ball through covers.

17:39 IST: Ishant Sharma is brought into the attack by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He bowled well in the first innings and will hope to replicate the same. AB de Villiers sends one to the square of the wicket. The ball races to wards the boundary. Barring the four, Ishant has been decent in his first over. South Africa 32/2

17:35 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from Kohli and Bumrah. Umpire says NO. Kohli asks Parthiv and the wicket-keeper says no edge. India are not going for a review.

17:31 IST: FOUR! AB de Villiers sends Bumrah towards square of the wicket for a boundary. South Africa 24/2, lead by 52 runs.

17:26 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. South Africa 15/2, lead by 43 runs.

Important innings played by @imVkohli. If we bowl well, we have a chance to do something special. Come on guys!! #SAvIND — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2018

In Virat Kohli 's first 11 test hundred's, 2 scores of 150 + ,next 10 hundred's, all converted to 150 + .The thing about big players, when they score, they make it count.

Important now for the bowlers to bowl with discipline. #SAvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2018

17:25 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from Parthiv Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Umpire says NO. Brilliant bowling from the India pacer.

17:18 IST: FOUR! AB de Villiers uses the pace and slicks the ball towards fine leg for a boundary. South Africa 8/2, lead by 36 runs.

Wicket! Wow, this is an exceptional start by India and in particular Bumrah. Another one that keeps low and Amla has to go for 1. SA are 3/2 and lead by 31 #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/bM1HBxZ7cJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

17:16 IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes again, Hashim Amla departs for 1. South Africa 3/2, lead by 31 runs.

17:05 IST: Ashwin from round the wicket. A forward short leg, slip and a short extra cover in place.

17:03 IST: Hashim Amla is the new batsman at the crease.

17:01 IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes, Aiden Markram departs for 1. The unorthodox pacer draws the first blood. What a start from India. South Africa 1/1, lead by 29 runs.

16:55 IST: India players are out in the middle. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are set for South Africa's second innings. Ashwin to start the proceedings.

16:45 IST: India 307 all out as Virat Kohli departs for 153 runs. India trail by 28 runs.

Virat Kohli 153

Murali Vijay 46

R Ashwin 38

Morne Morkel 4/60

16:38 IST: Jasprit Bumrah is the new batsman at the crease.

16:37 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel removes Ishant Sharma for 3 runs. India 306/9, trail by 29 runs.

16:31 IST: Virat Kohli guides Vernon Philander towards third man for a single. India 305/8, trail by 30 runs.

16:30 IST: Morkel to Kohli. 4 runs Byes. Runs are coming for India.

16:27 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli brings up his 150 in style. He sends Morkel for a boundary to bring up his 150. He removes his helmet, raises arms and celebrates the feat. India 298/8, trail by 37 runs

The Run Machine continues as he brings up his 150 runs off 207 balls #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/imD6l5h9Qt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2018

16:15 IST: Virat Kohli sends Morkel towards long on. Excellent running between the wickets from the skipper and Ishant Sharma. Two runs for Kohli. India 292/8, trail by 43 runs.

16:12 IST: Hello and welcome back! Second session gets underway at SuperSport Park.

15:31 IST: That's LUNCH on Day 3.

India 287/8, trail South Africa (335) by 48 runs

At Lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test India 287/8 (Virat 141*), trail South Africa (335) by 48 runs.



Updates - https://t.co/BsnwXUTXv4 #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wfNpsY7Hnw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2018

Virat Kohli 141*

Ishant Sharma 0*

Morne Morkel 2/52

Vernon Philander 1/39

15:25 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli comes a bit forward and sends Philander towards covers for a boundary. India 285/8, trail by 50 runs.

15:24 IST: Ishant Sharma comes to the crease now.

15:22 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel removes Mohammed Shami for 1. India 281/8, trail by 54 runs

15:17 IST: Mohammed Shami is the new batsman at the crease.

15:15 IST: WICKET! Vernon Philander ends R Ashwin's stay at 38 runs. 71-run partnership comes to an end. Excellent catch by South Africa captain Du Plessis. India 280/7, trail by 55 runs.

15:13 IST: Virat Kohli sends Philander towards fine leg this time. He will get 3 runs. Excellent running between the wickets from Kohli and Ashwin.

15:12 IST: FOUR! Vernon Philander is back into the attack. Kohli welcomes the pacer with a superb cover drive. Excellent stuff from the Indian skipper. India 277/6, trail by 58 runs.

15:10 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Keshav Maharaj. Umpire says NO. Captain Faf du Plessis speaks to the spinner and decides not to take the review.

15:08 IST: FOUR! Ashwin lofts Maharaj over mid off region for a boundary.

15:06 IST: Virat Kohli drives Lungi towards long on but will get only two runs.

14:59 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Kagiso Rabada towards deep backward point for a boundary. Excellent shot from the Indian skipper. India 263/6, trail by 72 runs.

14:58 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. India 259/6, trail by 76 runs.

14:54 IST: Rabada to Ashwin. The Indian batsman uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and cuts the ball towards third man. India 259/6, trail by 76 runs.

14:50 IST: 250 comes up for India. Virat Kohli 119*, R Ashwin 25*. India trail by 84 runs.

14:45 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli stays back and cuts the ball beautifully towards backward point for a boundary. India 244/6, trail by 91 runs.

14:40 IST: Centuries by an Indian captain in South Africa

169 Sachin Tendulkar, Cape Town, 1997

100* Virat Kohli, Centurion, 2018

14:35 IST: It's time for DRINKS at SuperSport Park. India 235/6, trail by 100 runs.

The first break of the morning in the Centurion heat. India are up to 235/6 after starting the morning on 183/5. Kohli is up to 105* #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/D3DtM5Khk7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

14:27 IST: AB de Villiers takes Ashwin's catch but the South African is not sure. Umpire has gone upstairs for a review. And, the replay shows it is NOT OUT. Ashwin is safe.

Appeal from Rabada and De Villiers for a catch to dismiss Ashwin. But replays are inconclusive and the batsman survives on 23. India are 233/6 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/UqhBk5oLX1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 15, 2018

14:18 IST: FOUR! Another one from Ashwin. It looks like replay of the previous two boundaries. He has hit all three boundaries towards square of the wicket region. Wonderful batting display from him. India 231/6, trail by 104 runs.

14:17 IST: FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Ashwin. Kohli is seen appreciating the spinner from the other end.

14:11 IST: Indian run machine.

14:09 IST: FOUR! Ashwin gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man region for a boundary. India 213/6, trail by 122 runs.

14:06 IST: Rabada hits Ashwin on his left hand. The physio is out. Ashwin is ready to go again.

14:04 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batsman at the crease.

14:03 IST: WICKET! India lose sixth wicket, Hardik Pandya is run out for 15 runs. India 209/6, trail by 126 runs. This is unforgivable - says Gavaskar on air. He has gifted his wicket away.

14:00 IST: What an innings from the Indian skipper.

13:55 IST: Virat Kohli brings up his 21st Test century. This is his second century against South Africa in South Africa.

13:51 IST: 200 comes up for India. They trail South Africa by 133 runs.

13:50 IST: Virat Kohli sends Lungi towards long on. He will get three runs. He is on 97 now.

13:47 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Lungi towards sweeper cover for a boundary. The Indian skipper moves to 94 now.

13:46 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli moves to 90 with a boundary off Lungi towards third man.

13:43 IST: Virat Kohli guides Vernon Philander towards third man for a single. India 191/5, trail by 144 runs.

13:35 IST: From one spinner to another. Jadeja was seen bowling to Ashwin in the morning.

13:33 IST: FOUR! Bad start from South Africa pacer Vernon Philander. 4 runs - byes.

13:31 IST: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are making their way to the middle. Vernon Philander is ready with the ball. Here we go...

13:29 IST: Virat Kohli is on the verge of his 21st Test century. This will his second century against South Africa in South Africa.

13:24 IST: Indian skipper Virat Kohli (85 batting) waged a lone battle to lift the struggling visitors to 183 for five in their first innings on the second day. The flamboyant Delhi right-hander hit eight fours in his unbeaten 16th half-century in Test cricket after India bowled out the hosts for 335 in their first innings in the morning session. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (11 batting) were at the crease as the umpires called for the end of day's play with India still 152 runs in arrear.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the second Test in Cape Town.

Earlier, South African captain Faf du Plessis made 63 before the hosts were bowled out for 335.

Du Plessis battled for 217 minutes and faced 142 balls before he was ninth man out, bowled when he went for a big hit against Ishant Sharma.

South Africa added 66 runs to their overnight 269 for six.

Sharma took two of the four wickets that fell, finishing with three for 46, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four for 113.

India dropped three catches, all off Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada, who made 11, was dropped by a diving Kohli at slip when he had one, with the batsman taking two runs.

He was then put down at point off the next ball when Hardik Pandya was obstructed by fellow fieldsman Mohammed Shami.

Du Plessis was dropped by wicketkeeper Patel off Ashwin when he had 54.