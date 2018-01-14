India vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Stands Tall As India Reach 183/5 At Stumps On Day 2

Indian captain Virat Kohli stood firm against a relentless South African bowling attack on an attritional second day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday. Kohli made 85 not out as India reached 183 for five at the close in reply to South Africa's first-innings total of 335. It was tough going for both batsmen and bowlers on a slow pitch on a hot day. Kohli made his runs off 130 balls with eight fours. South Africa's four fast bowlers operated in short spells while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a lengthy spell and broke the biggest partnership of the innings when he had Murali Vijay caught behind for 46. Vijay and Kohli put on 79 for the third wicket after two wickets fell in two balls with the total on 28, with Lokesh Rahul falling to a sharp return catch to Morne Morkel and Cheteshwar Pujara being run out attempting a single off the first ball he faced. Pujara played Morkel to mid-on and set off for a run. New cap Lungi Ngidi made good ground, slid to pick up the ball and hit the stumps at the bowler's end from a prone position. The powerfully built Ngidi was one of four bowlers to take a wicket each. He built up impressive pace, with one delivery timed at 150.5 km/h. Having come close to dismissing Kohli leg before wicket -- the Indian captain was saved by a faint inside edge on a ball which was crashing into his stumps -- he had Parthiv Patel caught behind.

Earlier, South African captain Faf du Plessis made 63 before the hosts were bowled out for 335. Du Plessis battled for 217 minutes and faced 142 balls before he was ninth man out, bowled when he went for a big hit against Ishant Sharma. South Africa added 66 runs to their overnight 269 for six. Sharma took two of the four wickets that fell, finishing with three for 46, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four for 113. India dropped three catches, all off Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada, who made 11, was dropped by a diving Kohli at slip when he had one, with the batsman taking two runs. He was then put down at point off the next ball when Hardik Pandya was obstructed by fellow fieldsman Mohammed Shami. Du Plessis was dropped by wicketkeeper Patel off Ashwin when he had 54.

Highlights between India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from Centurion

21:02 IST: That's STUMPS at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India 183/5, trail South Africa (335) by 152 runs.

Virat Kohli 85*

Hardik Pandya 11*

Lungisani Ngidi 1/26

Kagiso Rabada 1/33

20:58 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli moves to 85 with a boundary off Vernon Philander. India 182/5, trail by 153 runs.

20:45 IST: FOUR! Hardik Pandya sends Lungi Ngidi towards long on for a boundary. India 174/5, trail by 161 runs.

20:31 IST: FOUR! Powerful pull shot by Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder sends Morkel towards deep mid wicket for a boundary.

20:25 IST: Hardik Pandya is the new batsman at the crease.

20:25 IST: WICKET! Lungisani Ngidi dismisses Parthiv Patel for 19 runs. Maiden Test wicket for the young South African pacer. India 164/5, trail by 171 runs

20:22 IST: FOUR! Typical left-hander style. Parthiv Patel stays back and drives the ball beautifully towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 164/4, trail by 171 runs.

20:20 IST: FOUR! Another boundary by Parthiv Patel. The wicket-keeper batsman sends Keshwav Maharaj towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. India 160/4, trail by 175 runs.

20:18 IST: FOUR! Parthiv Patel cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. India 155/4, trail by 180 runs.

20:12 IST: 150 comes up for Team India. They trail South Africa by 185 runs.

20:10 IST: Big opportunity for Parthiv Patel to prove his credentials. He can take the India innings forward along with well-settled Kohli.

20:00 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Lungi Ngidi. Umpire says NO. South Africa have asked for a review. Replay shows there is an inside edge. Kohli is safe.

19:45 IST: Parthiv Patel is the new batsman at the crease. This is Parthiv's first ever Test against South Africa. This is also his first ever overseas Test match since August 2008.

19:43 IST: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada removes Rohit Sharma for 10 runs. Another dismal show from the right-hander. India 132/4, trail by 203 runs.

19:37 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma plays this shot beautifully. The right-hander sends Maharaj towards long-on for a boundary. India 129/3, trail by 206 runs.

19:16 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma plays this late. He cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. India 113/3, trail by 222 runs.

19:10 IST: Rohit Sharma is the new man at the crease.

19:09 IST: WICKET! Keshav Maharaj ends Murali Vijay's stay at 46 runs. 79-run stand comes to an end. India 107/3, trail by 228 runs.

19:02 IST: Virat Kohli scores his 16th half-century. India 107/2, trail by 228 runs.

18:57 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay moves to 42 with a boundary off Keshav Maharaj.

18:42 IST: FOUR! What a shot from captain Kohli. He drives Morkel towards long on for a boundary. India 93/2, trail by 242 runs.

18:39 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay sends Morne Morkel towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 87/2, trail by 248 runs.

18:35 IST: Welcome back! Third and final session gets underway.

18:14 IST: That's TEA at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India 80/2, trail South Africa (335) by 255 runs.

Virat Kohli 39*

Murali Vijay 31*

Morne Morkel 1/24

18:10 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli.

18:09 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli waits till till the end and slaps the ball towards square of the wicket for a boundary. India 80/2, trail by 255 runs.

18:06 IST: Vernon Philander bowls a maiden over.

17:57 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay waits till the end and cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. India 72/2, trail by 263 runs.

17:53 IST: Impressed by Kohli's innings so far, this is what Irfan Pathan has tweeted.

Don't want to jinx it but virat is looking solid #INDvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2018

17:43 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli comes on front foot and plays a beautiful cover drive. Excellent shot from the Indian captain. India 64/2, trail by 271 runs.

17:39 IST: 20 overs gone! India 60/2, trail by 275 runs.

17:27 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli uses the pace and flicks the ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary.

17:20 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay stays back and punches the ball beautifully through covers. India 49/2, trail by 286 runs.

17:06 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli dabs the ball towards gully for another boundary. India 44/2, trail by 291 runs.

17:02 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli stands tall and hits the ball beautifully straight down the ground. Excellent shot from the Indian skipper. India 37/2 in 11.2 overs.

17:01 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Morne Morkel towards deep extra cover for a boundary.

16:58 IST: Captain comes to the crease now.

16:56 IST: BIG WICKET! India lose their second wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara (0) is run out. India 28/2, trail by 307 runs

16:52 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel strikes, KL Rahul departs for 10 runs. India 28/1, trail by 307 runs

16:43 IST: FOUR! Second boundary for KL Rahul. Morne Morkel isn't happy with this.

16:42 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay sends Morne Morkel towards square leg for a boundary. South Africa 24/0 in 7.5 overs.

16:39 IST: KL Rahul plays a cut shot off Vernon Philander towards backward point. He will get 2 runs.

16:37 IST: Backfoot punch from Murali Vijay. He will get three runs.

16:14 IST: FOUR! KL Rahul opens his account with a boundary off Morne Morkel. Excellent shot from the opener. India 8/0 in 1.5 overs.

16:10 IST: Welcome back! The second session gets underway. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are making their way to the middle.

15:32 IST: That's LUNCH in Centurion. India 4/0 in 1 over, trail South Africa (335) by 331 runs.

Murali Vijay 4*

KL Rahul 0*

15:30 IST: FOUR! what a way to start the innings. Vijay smashes Maharaj towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 4/0.

15:29 IST: India openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are making their way to the middle. Keshav Maharaj to start proceedings for South Africa.

15:21 IST: India bowl South Africa out for 335.

Aiden Markram 94

Hashim Amla 82

Faf Du Plessis 63

R Ashwin 4/113

Ishant Sharma 3/46

15:20 IST: WICKET! Ashwin takes his fourth wicket, Morne Morkel departs for 6.

15:13 IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes again, Faf Du Plessis departs for 63 runs. South Africa 333/9 in 112.4 overs.

15:10 IST: FOUR! Morne Morkel smashes Ishant Sharma for a boundary.

15:05 IST: Morne Morkel is the new batsman at the crease.

15:02 IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma removes Kagiso Rabada for 11 runs. South Africa 324/8 in 110.3 overs.

14:58 IST: FOUR! Du Plessis waits till the end and cuts the ball towards backward point for a boundary. South Africa 324/7 in 110 overs.

14:53 IST: FIFTY! Faf Du Plessis scores his 17th half-century. South Africa 315/7 in 108.1 overs.

14:47 IST: FOUR! Faf Du Plessis moves to 49 with a boundary off Hardik Pandya.

14:40 IST: FOUR! Faf du Plessis smashes Ashwin towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. Powerful shot from the South African skipper. South Africa 302/7 in 105.4 overs.

14:32 IST: DROPPED! Another chance. Ashwin shouts - CATCH. It's Pandya's catch but he is distracted by Shami running across him. Two chances and two balls and India have missed both.

14:30 IST: DROPPED! Virat Kohli drops Rabada at slips. Ashwin isn't happy with this.

14:25 IST: FOUR! Faf Du Plessis drives Ishant towards mid off region for a boundary. South Africa 287/7 in 102.2 overs.

14:16 IST: Virat Kohli brings Ashwin back into the attack.

14:14 IST: Kagiso Rabada is the new man at the crease. Two slips and gully in place for him.

14:12 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami removes Keshav Maharaj for 18 runs. South Africa 282/7 in 98.5 overs.

14:01 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Maharaj. He picks the length and cuts the ball towards deep point for a boundary. South Africa 280/6 in 69.4 overs.

13:51 IST: Keshav Maharaj opens the face of the ball and guides Ishant towards square of the wicket for a couple. South Africa 276/6 in 94.2 overs.

13:45 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Bumrah. Umpire says NO. Kohli speaks to the pacer and asks for a review. And, it's NOT OUT. India have lost a review.

13:40 IST: Short ball from Ishant. Du Plessis pulls the ball towards square leg for a single. South Africa 272/6 in 92.5 overs.

13:30 IST: Faf Du Plessis and Keshav Maharaj are making their way to the middle. Ishant to start the proceedings for India.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from Day 2 of the second Test in Centurion.

When South Africa were 61/0, India sought a review after the umpire turned down a caught behind appeal against Elgar off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. But the umpire's decision remained with the snickometer giving no sign of the ball kissing the bat.

Markram was the aggressor, while Elgar batted with steely resolve and backed his defensive techniques to the hilt as the hosts reached 78/0 till the lunch session.

Elgar fell three overs into the second session. The experienced left-hander stepped out of the crease but his uppish drive to a rising delivery from Ashwin went to close-in fielder Murali Vijay.

But an unflustered Markram joined hands with Amla and the pair continued to control the Indian bowlers. Markram even though fell six runs short of his third career century in five game, gave a good accout of his talent. He was in a punishing mood but with a sensible approach.

He dealt with disdain whenever the Indian pace bowlers erred in line and length and was also good against Ashwin.

Ashwin moved round the wicket to force a faint edge of the 23-year-old's bat for an easy catch for Parthiv, bringing an end to a 67-run stand.