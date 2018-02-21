India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Hosts Elect To Field First

After a comprehensive victory in the first Twenty20 International, India will aim to seal the three-match series when they take on South Africa in the second match here at the SuperSport Park. In the first game, a brilliant all-round show helped visitors beat hosts South Africa by 28 runs at the New Wanderers Stadium. Put in to bat, Shikhar Dhawan (72) hammered the South African bowlers all around the park and helped India post a massive 203/5 before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24) wreaked havoc in the South African batting line-up to take a crucial 1-0 lead. The Virat Kohli-led India will hope to repeat the performance but with middle-order batsmen also playing their part this time. In the last match, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya failed to provide the expected final flourish. Pandey struggled to score big, scoring 29 not out in 27 deliveries. It will be interesting to see whether the Karnataka right-hander gets another chance. (Live Scorecard)

Bolstered by terrific spell by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, India will hope to create havoc once again to seal the issue. In the batting department, alongside skipper Kohli, batsmen Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, Dhoni and Pandya will look to make the most of their capabilities this time also. Batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback in the T20Is will act as an vital cog in the middle-order and will look to prove his mettle after his seven balls 15 runs in the first match. The bowling department, which looked lethal with wrist-spinning duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, will try to make a mark in the shortest format. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will only add depth to the formidable Indian bowling line-up.

Live updates between India and South Africa 2nd T20I, straight from the SuperSport Park, Centurion

21:18 IST: There is little bit of grass cover on the pitch. It is a good T20 wicket.

21:07 IST: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

21:07 IST: South Africa XI: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy (C), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

21:03 IST: TOSS! South Africa skipper JP Duminy wins toss, decides to bowls first against India. No team changes for the hosts.

21:04 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli says he also would have liked to bowl first too. Jasprit Bumrah rested and Shardul Thakur replaces him.

20:35 IST: The pitch looks decent and a little delay in the start of the match is expected

It has stopped raining. It has become much brighter and play is expected to start on time here at Centurion for the 2nd T20I #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/oFpA8XHqX5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2018

20:34 IST: The first match between India Women and South Africa women at the same venue had been called off due to rains. Hope we get a full match for the men in blue.

20:32 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I match between India and South Africa straight from the SuperSport Park, Centurion

19:24 IST: The match between India Women and South Africa Women has been officially called off.

4th T20I: Match washed out.

India lead series 2-1 with one match remaining #SAvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 21, 2018

19:21 IST: It seems the women's match has been called off. India cannot lose the series from now on, a win for the hosts match will only tie the series 2-2.

18:57 IST: It has started raining again in Centurion.

18:52 IST: Good news folks! India were set a target of 148 runs in 15 overs.

18:40 IST: Latest reports say the rains have stopped and the groundsmen are starting to clear the surface. Hopefully the India women and South Africa match resumes soon

18:35 IST: India men's team are also scheduled to play at this ground today. Will that be a curtailed game too? Well, time will tell

18:30 IST: The weather forecast predicts rains till late evening. In that case, the women's game is surely abandoned. Advantage India if it's a shortened game, but surely not easy

18:08 IST: Before the men's team take on South Africa, the 4th T20I between India women and South Africa women has been interrupted due to rain. South Africa women were 130/3 in 15.3 overs when rain stopped play