India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test: Hardik Pandya Stars For India On Day 2, SA Lead By 142

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya starred with both bat and ball on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Pandya, who played the role of a saviour for Team India with a brilliant 93 off 95 balls, claimed both the South African wickets to fall in the second innings to keep the tourists in the hunt. South Africa were 65 for 2 at the end of day's play with a lead of 142 runs. Hashim Amla was unbeaten on 4, while night watchman Kagiso Rabada was batting on 2 at the other end. South Africa gained a crucial 77-run first innings lead after bowling India out for 209 in the post-tea session on day 2 of the opening Test at Newlands on Saturday. All-rounder Pandya rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half-century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century. Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when India were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) not only steadied the ship but also reduced the deficit with a vital 99-run eighth wicket stand. For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each. (Scorecard)

21:34 IST: It's STUMPS at Newlands.

South Africa 286 and 65/2 in 20 overs (Markram 34; Pandya 2/17), lead India (209) by 142 runs at stumps on Day 2

21:19 IST: WICKET! Hardik Pandya is on fire! He strikes again, Dean Elgar departs for 25. South Africa 59/2, lead by 136 runs.

21:15 IST: FOUR! Elgar sends Pandya towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. South Africa 59/1, lead by 136 runs.

21:10 IST: BIG WICKET! Hardik Pandya strikes, Aiden Markram departs for 34. South Africa 52/1, lead by 129 runs.

21:05 IST: FOUR! Elgar does it again, smashes Shami for another boundary. South Africa 48/0, lead by 125 runs.

21:04 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar waits till the end and pulls the ball towards fine leg.

20:54 IST: FOUR! Dean Elgar gets an outside edge and the ball the ball travels towards third man boundary.

20:51 IST: FOUR! Markram flicks the ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. PAndya isn't happy with this shot. South Africa 34/0, lead by 111 runs.

20:46 IST: And that will be Drinks. South Africa 27/0, lead by 104 runs. Elgar 4*, Markram 23*.

20:38 IST: FOUR! Markram opens the face of the bat and sends the ball towards deep extra cover region for a boundary. South Africa 26/0, lead by 103 runs.

20:27 IST: FOUR! Markram sends Bumrah towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. South Africa 21/0, lead by 98 runs.

20:09 IST: Elgar got away with it. Shami drops it. Lucky escape off Jasprit Bumrah's ball. The batsman appeared nervous and could thank his stars for staying on the pitch.

20:10 IST: Day 2, Third session underway. Bhuvi continued from where he left on day one. Impressive first over by the Indian pacer. Maiden over for him. South Africa 0/0

20:05 IST: South Africa commence their second innings batting. Both openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings with the ball for the visitors.

19:58 IST: India 209 all out in 73.4 overs (Pandya 93; Philander 3/33; Rabada 3/34), trail South Africa (286) by 77 runs on Day 2

19:51 IST: FOUR! Thick outside edge and the ball travels towards third man region. Runs came off Shami's bat.

19:46 IST: FOUR! Leg byes. Every run is important for India this point of time. It came off Bumrah's pads.

19:44 IST: Official update on Dale Steyn by CSA.

19:39 IST: 200 comes up for India. The tourists still trail by 86 runs.

19:37 IST: WICKET! Heartbreak for Hardik Pandya! Kagiso Rabada ends Pandya's stay at 93. He misses his 2nd century by just 7 runs. India 199/9, trail South Africa by 87 runs.

19:31 IST: FOUR! Pandya goes on backfoot and cuts the ball beautifully towards backward point for a boundary. He is on 90 now.

19:30 IST: Hardik Pandya moves to 86 with a single towards mod-off.

19:26 IST: Mohammad Shami is the new man at the crease.

19:23 IST: WICKET! Morne Morkel ends Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stay at 25. India 191/8, trail South Africa by 95 runs. 99-run partnership comes to an end.

19:15 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from wicketkeeper De Kock. Umpire says NO. Bhuvi is safe.

19:10 IST: The partnership between Maharaj and Pandya is now 95 runs. Incredible batting from the duo.

19:02 IST: Keshav Maharaj starts the proceeding after tea. Pandya is on the strike. Here we go..!!

19:00 IST: Pandya is just 19 runs short of his second Test century.

18:59 IST: Hello and welcome back! The third and final session gets underway.

18:40 IST: This is tea. India 185/7 (Pandya 81*, Bhuvneshwar 24*) trail South Africa by 101 runs.

18:38 IST: Dale Steyn is going off the field. It seems his boot is causing him some discomfort.

18:33 IST: 60 overs have been bowled. India 180/7 (Pandya 78*, Bhuvneshwar 22*). Their partnership is worth 88 runs now.

18:28 IST: Four! Short and wide from Steyn, Bhuvneshwar slaps it over covers for a boundary.

18:26 IST: Last 10 overs India have scored 60 runs without losing any wickets.

18:20 IST: Four! Bhuvneshwar pushed at the Steyn length delivery and got away with the thick edge.

18:18 IST: Four! Pandya sweeps Maharaj for a powerful boundary. He is clobbering the spinner.

18:16 IST: Six !! Hardik Pandya welcomes Keshav Maharaj with a huge maximum over deep mid-wicket.

18:15 IST: Keshav Maharaj, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack.

18:12 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Bhuvneshwar off Rabada. First through the covers and then through the leg-side.

18:10 IST: Four! Short delivery from Morkel and Hardik gets into position early and crunches Morkel through mid-wicket for a boundary.

18:04 IST: Four! Fearless batting from Pandya. Short and wide from Rabada, Pandya slashes his bat at the delivery, edges the ball over keeper's head for a boundary. Lucky!

18:03 IST: Patient batting from Bhuvneshwar. Gets off the mark on the 34th delivery.

17:59 IST: Four! Short and wide from Morkel and Pandya flat bats the delivery over covers for a boundary. With this he also notches up his second Test fifty. Magnificent innings from the Indian all-rounder. It should be noted that Pandya was dropped on 15 by Dean Elgar.

17:56 IST: Bhuvneshwar has played 30 balls till now and hasn't got off the mark. Finding it difficult to churn out runs.

17:52 IST: Four! Pure power from Hardik. Short and wide from Morkel and Hardik, rocks back, cuts it to perfection to reach a quick-fire 47off 43 balls.

17:49 IST: Four! Bouncer from Morkel, Hardik plays the upper-cut to perfection as the ball sails over the keeper's head for a boundary.

17:48 IST: Four! Rabada bowls on the pads, the ball clips Bhuvneshwar's pads and rolls away for a boundary.

17:40 IST: Drinks! What a session this has been for the South African bowlers. The hosts are all fired up while the Indian batsmen are struggling to read the ball. Philander removed Pujara on the very first ball and Ashwin. Poor shot selection from the visitors.

17:28 IST: Four! Full delivery from Morne Morkel and Pandya drives him gracefully for a boundary. Welcome back to the crease Morkel.

17:27 IST: Rabada concedes just one run. Another magnificent over from the 22-year-old.

17:23 IST: Faf du Plessis introduces Rabada in the attack.

17:17 IST: Four! Hardik is changing gears now. Pummels Philander for the third boundary of the over.

17:16 IST: Four! Short of length and wide of off-stump, Pandya stands back and cuts Philander with power.

17:14 IST: Four! Hardik reads the half-tracker from Philander early, gets in position and powers the ball over the cover fielder for a boundary.

17:12 IST: OUT! South Africa is on fire. Dale Steyn traps Saha in front of the wicket for a duck. Saha was left clueless with the fierce pace of the in-swinging delivery. India in trouble.

17:08 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery, Pandya plays with soft hands as he guides the ball past gully.

16:59 IST: Four! Steyn bowls on the pads of Hardik Pandya, he flicks it with power through mid-wicket for a boundary.

16:58 IST: Wriddhiman Saha is the new man in.

16:57 IST: OUT! India are collapsing after lunch. Ashwin (12) trying to poke at a ball which was going away from the body, edges it back to the keeper, who takes a brilliant catch. India six down.

16:51 IST: Safe! Hardik Pandya edges a Dale Steyn delivery and Quinton de Kock, behind the stumps, along with other fielders appealed together, the umpire raises the finger. However, Pandya takes the review and gets the decision over turned as Ultraedge showed that the ball did not nick the bat. Close call.

16:43 IST: Four! Hardik Pandya is the new man in and gets off the mark with a boundary.

16:42 IST: Oh my! What a great start by South Africa in the second session, Vernon Philander removes Cheteshwar Pujara on the very first ball of the post-lunch session. Pujara pokes at a moving away delivery and Du Plessis takes a regulatory catch at the slips.

16:40 IST: Welcome back o the post-lunch session.

16:02 IST: Stay tuned for the post-lunch session.

16:00 IST: That is lunch! India 76/4 (Pujara 26*, Ashwin 12*) trail by 210 runs.

15:56 IST: 35 overs gone, India 74/4 (Pujara 26*, Ashwin 10*) trail South Africa by 212 runs.

15:48 IST: Dale Steyn is back in the bowling attack. Faf is looking for more wickets.

15:45 IST: Four! Pujara guides the back of a length Rabada ball past the man at gully.

15:39 IST: Four! Morkel strays on the leg-side and Ashwin guides the ball through square leg to collect his second boundary.

15:38 IST: South African bowlers are wreaking havoc in the middle. India are finding it difficult to counter the constant pace, bounce and moving away deliveries.

15:27 IST: Four! Ashwin fends off a fierce bouncer down the leg side to collect his first boundary. Some skills from the South African bowlers, keeping the opposition on their toes at all times.

15:25 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in. Big challenge he has in front of him.

15:24 IST: WICKET! Rohit's stay comes to an end in the middle as he falls prey to Rabada's in-swinging delivery. Was beaten for pace as the ball angled in into the middle as the bat was late to come down. Rohit was trapped right in front of the wicket. India lose fourth.

15:16 IST: TWO close shaves for India! Kagiso Rabada appeals for a caught behind, gets nothing from Michael Gough, who shakes his head. Looks at Faf for a review but the captain is not interested. And then, Rabada bowls on the leg-side, gets a bit of carry as the keeper and captain go up in the air with the appeal but the umpire turns it down as the ball brushed the thigh pad.

15:13 IST: 50 up for India! Rohit Sharma looking to drive, edges the ball between the third slip and the gully for a boundary.

15:10 IST: Four! Morkel strays on the pads and Pujara stands tall, clips thorugh backward square leg. Welcome boundary for India as they are not coming easy.

15:08 IST: Rabada starts off with a maiden.

15:05 IST: Kagiso Rabada introduced in the attack. More fire-power from Faf as he is looking for a wicket. Three slips and a gully.

15:00 IST: Drinks. First hour of the day has been played and India are looking wobbly but solid. This session saw 13 overs being bowled with just 17 runs coming in India's favour. Philander, Steyn and Morne Morkel have been troubling Rohit and Pujara with bouncers and deliveries which are moving away. While the hosts showed brilliant display of bowling skills, India batsmen stood their ground and negotiated the attack carefully.

14:53 IST: Pujara plays Philander with soft hands towards backward point and steals a quick run. This is the first run Philander conceded in the day, off his 34th delivery

14:48 IST: Morne Morkel starts off with a decent over, concedes three runs. But the bowler did not fail to trouble Rohit with his bowling variations.

14:40 IST: Four! Steyn strays on the pads again, Pujara looking to guide it fine, misses but the ball takes a slightest of edge of Pujara's pads and beats the keeper enough to run away for a boundary.

14:36 IST: Cracker of a delivery! Philander goes wide of the crease and pitches the angled ball around off. Rohit looks to defend, gets beaten yet again and extra bounce took the ball over the stumps. Unbelievable from Philander. Rohit waers a nervous smile as he appreciates the ball.

14:35 IST: SAFE! Lucky to miss the edge as Rohit gets beaten. Full length delivery from Philander around off, the ball shapes it was so close to the outside edge.

14:30 IST: Four! First boundary of the day. Steyn strays on the pads, Pujara tucks it past short leg.

14:21 IST: First runs of the morning, Rohit guides the ball wide of backward point for two runs.

14:20 IST: Yet another maiden over from South Africa. India have been cautious in their approach so far.

14:16 IST: Three maiden over for South Africa in a row. Rohit Sharma has been rock solid in his defence while facing Steyn till now.

14:08 IST: Another maiden over from Vernon Philander. Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand seemed itchy to get the first runs of the day.

14:05 IST: South Africa starts the proceedings with a maiden over and Vernon Philander comes in the attack to support Steyn from the other end.

14:00 IST: Right then! India resume their innings with Rohit Sharma facing Dale Steyn for the first ball of Day 2.

13:30 IST: It will interesting to see if Rohit Sharma stands tall and plays his natural game and turn the game on its head.

13:10 IST: Both teams are ready for the second day of the opening Test. India still trail by 258 runs.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st Test, Day 2 between India and South Africa straight from Cape Town.