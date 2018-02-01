India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hosts Win Toss, Opt To Bat

With the Test series now done and dusted, India and South Africa have shifted their focus towards the One-day International series, with the first match of the six-game series to be played in Durban on Thursday. India will be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, not least Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence. That, added to the fine win in the last Test at Johannesburg, make India at least equal foes if not better when they take on South Africa. With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series. (Live Scorecard)

In 28 meetings since 1992-93, the Proteas have won 21 matches, while India have only won five. Such a poor record will not sit well with the current team management that is intent on improving India's all-round showing in overseas conditions. Additionally, India have a very lop-sided ODI record at Durban. In seven ODIs against South Africa at this venue, since 1992-93, they have lost six with one no-result. India did beat England and Kenya here though, during the 2003 ODI World Cup, giving them an overall two wins in nine ODIs at Kingsmead.

Catch all the live action of the match between India and South Africa straight from Kingsmead, Durban

16:08 IST: Teams - India

(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

16:00 IST: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first.

15:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between India and South Africa at Durban. We are moments away from the toss.