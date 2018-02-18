India vs South Africa: Knee Injury Rules Out AB de Villiers From T20I Series

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the T20I series against India due to a knee injury that the 34-year-old sustained ahead of the sixth match of the one-day series. De Villiers couldn't make much of an impact in the last ODI and the injury worsened during the match that resulted in him missing the first T20I of the three-match series. The team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said that although de Villiers was passed fit, the injury worsened during the sixth match of the one-day series that India won 5-1 in the end.

Moosajee later went on to reveal that Cricket South Africa medical team has advised a period of rest and rehabilitation for de Villiers so that he can make a full recovery ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia starting next month.



"De Villiers suffered a blow to the knee while batting ahead of the fifth ODI, and although he passed a fitness test on Friday, the injury worsened significantly throughout the match. The Cricket South Africa medical team has advised he is given a period of rest and rehabilitation to make a full recovery ahead of the four-match series against Australia starting next month," said Moosajee.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. While Suresh Raina made a comeback into the team for India, South Africa were without the services of de Villiers who was replaced by Heinrich Klaasen, playing his first match, while Junior Dala also made his debut in T20 internationals.