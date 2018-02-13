India vs South Africa: JP Duminy To Lead SA Team In T20s Against India

JP Duminy was on Tuesday named South Africa captain for the three-match Twenty20 series against India starting Sunday (February 18). Apart from AB de Villiers, the squad looks completely new as the selectors decided to rest the star players ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia from March 1. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are still recovering from injuries and will not be available for the three match series.

Selection convener Linda Zondi said the squad had also been selected with a view to giving exposure to players who might be considered for the next World T20 in 2020. First-choice spin bowler Imran Tahir has been rested to give more game time to fellow spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso.

The squad includes two uncapped players in batsman Christiaan Jonker and fast bowler Junior Dala, while wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen is new to T20 internationals.

The selectors also named a South Africa A team to play against the Australians in Benoni from February 22 to 24 in the only warm-up match for the tourists ahead of the Test matches.

Twenty20 squad: JP Duminy (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

South Africa A: Khaya Zondo (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Duanne Olivier, Rudi Second (wkt), Malusi Siboto, Shaun von Berg.