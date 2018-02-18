India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah's Stunning Effort In Field Leaves Fans Bemused

Jasprit Bumrah would consider himself unlucky as his brilliant effort in the boundary was given as six runs by the umpires. The incident happened in the seventh over of the innings as Hardik Pandya bowled a short delivery to South African batsman David Miller, who went for the big one, only to top edge it. Bumrah got himself into a good position and lobbed the ball back into the field of play that many thought was good enough to save the maximum but the umpire went upstairs before signalling six. This came as a surprise to many. The replays clearly showed that Bumrah's feet had touched the boundary line before he made contact with the ball and the new law makes it clear that the fielder should not make contact with any part of the rope or the boundary line before touching the ball.