South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Maiden Test Five-Wicket Haul, Twitterati Applaud

Updated: 25 January 2018 21:25 IST

Bumrah's milestone ensured India restricted the hosts' lead to only 7 runs as they bundled out for 194 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah of India is congratulated for taking a wicket © BCCI

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the visitors as he took his maiden five-wicket haul against South Africa on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Bumrah's milestone (5/54) ensured India restricted the hosts' lead to only 7 runs as they bundled out for 194 runs. With this feat, he now has joined the elite list of Indian bowlers who have taken 5 or more wickets in an innings against South Africa. Harbhajan Singh leads the chart for his figures of 7/120 in the 2011 Cape Town Test which ended in a draw.

The Proteas' batsmen had no response to the pacer's technique and variations. Bumrah took the prized wicket of Hashim Amla who was on course to a big score and sent him packing to the pavilion for 61 runs. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (8), Quinton de Kock (8), Andile Phehlukwayo (9) and Lungisani Ngidi (0) were his other four victims.

Twitter applauded Bumrah for his achievement showering praise on the pacer.

India had ended their first innings with 187 runs on board on the first day with skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (50) scoring the highest for the visitors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with his quickfire 30 runs towards the end.

Earlier in the day, Amla batted well for the hosts but the Indian bowlers yet again rattled the hosts' batting lineup. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were all-out for 194 runs.

