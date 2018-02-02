 
South Africa vs India 2018

It's Either Virat Kohli Or A Cheetah, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 02 February 2018 20:57 IST

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 112 off 119 balls against South Africa in the first ODI at Durban.

Virat Kohli led his to a six-wicket victory over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Durban. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday proved once again that why he is fondly and more correctly called as the 'chase master' in an One-Day International (ODI) game. In the first match of the six-match ODI series, India rode on Kohli's calculated century (112 off 119) to chase down the target of 270 with 27 balls to spare. Following his match-winning knock, former cricketers took to Twitter applauding the brilliance of the right-handed batsman. Among all the plaudits, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's message was unique as he likened Kohli to a Cheetah.

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan was also impressed with Kohli's temperament while chasing a total and addressed him as "The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen."

Apart from Akhtar and Vaughan, former and present India cricketers too joined the bandwagon to appreciate the India captain's talent.

After a dismal performance in Tests against South Africa, Kohli bounced back in style and made sure that the world does not forget his stellar form in the ODIs.

Adjudged as the Man of the match, Kohli said that the Durban hundred is special as he hadn't scored an ODI hundred in South Africa.

"Yeah it was quite special. We wanted to take the confidence from Jo'Burg to here. We wanted one good partnership. Very very happy for Jinks as well. It is easier to break down the total when you have a number on the board. I like to understand the game. I had never scored an ODI hundred in South Africa. Thus, the celebration," Kohli said in a post-match conference.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, India will look to keep the momentum going when they take the host nation for the second ODI on February 4 at Centurion.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Shoaib Akhtar South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar praised Virat Kohli in a unique manner
  • Virat Kohli led his team to a six-wicket victory over South Africa
  • India lead the six-match ODI series 1-0
