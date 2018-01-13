 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Irfan Pathan Predicts R Ashwin Will Get Majority Of The Wickets In Centurion Test

Updated: 13 January 2018 19:23 IST

South Africa began the opening day of the second Test on a positive note as their openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram forged a solid 85-run stand before the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Dean Elgar for 31 runs. © BCCI

South Africa began the opening day of the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on a positive note as their openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram forged a solid 85-run stand before the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Watching Ashwin taking Elgar's wicket and getting decent turn on the SuperSports Park's track, India discard Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and wrote: "Looks like Ashwin might get the majority of the wickets #INDvsSA".

South Africa were 78 for no wicket at lunch after winning the toss and batting on an easy-paced pitch.

Elgar could have been caught on 14 when he hooked a ball from Jasprit Bumrah to backward square leg. Murali Vijay came in too far and the ball went over his head for four.

On 19, Elgar survived an Indian review for a catch behind the wicket by Parthiv Patel off Ravichandran Ashwin with replays showing he had not edged the ball.

But Vijay didn't miss the chance this time at silly point. The Tamil Nadu cricketer juggled the ball and grasped it perfectly.

Patel was playing in place of Wriddhiman Saha, who had a hamstring injury.

India made two other changes. Lokesh Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan as an opening batsman and fast bowler Ishant Sharma came in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India South Africa Irfan Khan Pathan Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram forged a solid 85-run stand
  • R Ashwin removed Dean Elgar for 31 runs
  • South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0
