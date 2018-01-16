India vs South Africa: Injured Wriddhiman Saha Out, Dinesh Karthik Roped In For 3rd Test

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the squad. Saha, who is not part of the team playing the ongoing second Test here, picked up the injury while training on January 11. The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from January 24. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Wriddhiman Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa. He is set to join the team before the third Test," the BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.