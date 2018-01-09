 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: India Will Come Back Harder And Stronger, Says Hardik Pandya

Updated: 09 January 2018 18:14 IST

Hardik Pandya tweeted his thanks to fans for their support and promised a fightback from the team.

Apart from the valiant 93-run innings, Pandya also picked up three wickets. © BCCI

After India lost the opening Test to South Africa by 72 runs at Newlands, all-rounder Hardik Pandya vowed to come back harder when the teams face each other in the second Test in Centurion. Pandya, who played a brilliant 93-run knock in the first innings to lift India from a precarious 92 for 7 to 209, took to Twitter and wrote: "Grateful for all your wishes and support throughout the first test. Disappointed that we fell short the way we did. We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria! #SAvIND."

Apart from the valiant 93-run innings, Pandya also picked up three wickets.

It could very well have been 1-0 in favour of the visitors had their batsmen delivered like the bowlers did.

The Indian bowlers dismissed South Africa for 130 in their second innings, setting them a target of 208 to win the match. But the visiting batsmen capitulated, with paceman Veron Philander scalping six wickets.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with 37.

Captain Virat Kohli was the second-highest scorer with 28 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second Test of the three-match series will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from January 13.

Topics : India South Africa South Africa vs India 2018 Hardik Himanshu Pandya Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • India lost the opening Test to South Africa by 72 runs
  • South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0
  • Pandya played a brilliant 93-run knock in the first innings
