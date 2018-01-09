India vs South Africa: India Will Come Back Harder And Stronger, Says Hardik Pandya

After India lost the opening Test to South Africa by 72 runs at Newlands, all-rounder Hardik Pandya vowed to come back harder when the teams face each other in the second Test in Centurion. Pandya, who played a brilliant 93-run knock in the first innings to lift India from a precarious 92 for 7 to 209, took to Twitter and wrote: "Grateful for all your wishes and support throughout the first test. Disappointed that we fell short the way we did. We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria! #SAvIND."