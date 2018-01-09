India vs South Africa: India Will Come Back Harder And Stronger, Says Hardik Pandya

After India lost the opening Test to South Africa by 72 runs at Newlands, all-rounder Hardik Pandya vowed to come back harder when the teams face each other in the second Test in Centurion. Pandya, who played a brilliant 93-run knock in the first innings to lift India from a precarious 92 for 7 to 209, took to Twitter and wrote: "Grateful for all your wishes and support throughout the first test. Disappointed that we fell short the way we did. We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria! #SAvIND."
Grateful for all your wishes and support throughout the first test. Disappointed that we fell short the way we did. We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/LUCJtTcx73— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 9, 2018
Apart from the valiant 93-run innings, Pandya also picked up three wickets.
It could very well have been 1-0 in favour of the visitors had their batsmen delivered like the bowlers did.
The Indian bowlers dismissed South Africa for 130 in their second innings, setting them a target of 208 to win the match. But the visiting batsmen capitulated, with paceman Veron Philander scalping six wickets.
All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with 37.
Captain Virat Kohli was the second-highest scorer with 28 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The second Test of the three-match series will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from January 13.