India vs South Africa: In Aiden Markram, South Africa Have New 'Superman'

South Africa have produced a number of cricketers who dominated the field with their acrobatic fielding. Russell Endean, Derek Crookes, Herschelle Gibbs and the most agile Jonty Rhodes are the names that come to your mind whenever the discussion of fielding comes up. It seems South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram will soon join the list after his stunning one-handed catch to dismiss India all-rounder Hardik Pandya that earned him the new 'Superman' tag of the Proteas team.