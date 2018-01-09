 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Ignored Ajinkya Rahane Trains Alongside Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul Ahead Of 2nd Test

Updated: 09 January 2018 20:14 IST

Ajinkya Rahane's exclusion from the playing XI for the Cape Town Test led to a lot of criticism.

Just a day after India suffered the defeat, Rahane was seen as a part of optional practice session. © BCCI

There has been a lot of debate over India's team selection in the 1st Test against South Africa at Cape Town. Fans and media alike criticised the team management's decision of considering Rohit Sharma ahead of Ajinkya Rahane for the Newlands Test, which India lost by 72 runs. Just a day after India suffered the defeat, Rahane was seen as a part of optional practice session. Apart from Rahane, opener KL Rahul, speedster Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel, all of whom carried drinks at Cape Town, were also seen practicing at the nets.

BCCI posted photos of Team India's training session and wrote: "Post game day and back to the grind #TeamIndia."

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar and bowling coach Bharat Arun were part of the support team that assisted the players through the session lasting just under 90 minutes.

Rahul and Rahane batted in the adjoining nets, alternating between facing throw-downs as well as net bowlers.

Ishant also bowled. Patel was last to join in the batting sessions.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had put down vice-captain Rahane's absence to form as Rohit scored three hundreds across all formats in the preceding Sri Lanka series at home.

India lost the first Test by 72 runs within four days, with Vernon Philander wreaking havoc with his pace and swing.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ishant Sharma Kannaur Lokesh Rahul South Africa vs India 2018 Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Cricket
  • Rohit Sharma was considered ahead of Ajinkya Rahane for the Newlands Test
  • India lost the Newlands Test by 72 runs
  • Ishant, Rahul and Parthiv were also seen practicing at the nets
