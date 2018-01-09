India vs South Africa: Ignored Ajinkya Rahane Trains Alongside Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul Ahead Of 2nd Test

There has been a lot of debate over India's team selection in the 1st Test against South Africa at Cape Town. Fans and media alike criticised the team management's decision of considering Rohit Sharma ahead of Ajinkya Rahane for the Newlands Test, which India lost by 72 runs. Just a day after India suffered the defeat, Rahane was seen as a part of optional practice session. Apart from Rahane, opener KL Rahul, speedster Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel, all of whom carried drinks at Cape Town, were also seen practicing at the nets.