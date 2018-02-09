India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya's Selfie With MS Dhoni Reflects Upbeat India's Keenness To Make It 4-0

India were within an inch of winning their first-ever ODI series against South Africa in South Africa in 2010-11 but gave away the chance by a whisker as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lost the series 2-3. But the current team, led by Virat Kohli, is determined to script history in the Rainbow Nation. Bolstered with confidence after three back-to-back wins, India will press hard to pocket a historic ODI series when they face a depleted South Africa in the fourth match at the New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Dhoni and other team-mates after reaching Johannesburg.