South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Fit-Again AB de Villiers Returns To SA Squad For Remaining Three ODIs

Updated: 08 February 2018 21:30 IST

De Villiers missed the first three matches due to finger injury, he suffered during the Wanderers Test.

A fit-again AB de Villiers has been added to South Africa squad for the remaining three ODIs. © AFP

A fit-again AB de Villiers has been added to South Africa squad for the remaining three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against India. De Villiers missed the first three matches due to finger injury, he suffered during the Wanderers Test. However, his availability for the pink ODI match, scheduled to be played at the Wanderers, is yet to be determined.

South Africa, who won the Test series 2-1, are trailing the six-match series 3-0.

The Proteas are being captained by Aiden Markram in the series after their regular skipper Faf Du Plessis was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to finger injury. Du Plessis suffered injury during the first ODI which India won by six wickets.

South Africa squad for last three ODIs: Aiden Markram (c), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien.

Topics : India South Africa Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Francois du Plessis Quinton de Kock South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers has been added to SA squad for the remaining 3 ODIs
  • De Villiers missed the first three matches due to finger injury
  • South Africa are trailing the six-match series 3-0
