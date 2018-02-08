India vs South Africa: Fit-Again AB de Villiers Returns To SA Squad For Remaining Three ODIs

A fit-again AB de Villiers has been added to South Africa squad for the remaining three ODIs.

A fit-again AB de Villiers has been added to South Africa squad for the remaining three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against India. De Villiers missed the first three matches due to finger injury, he suffered during the Wanderers Test. However, his availability for the pink ODI match, scheduled to be played at the Wanderers, is yet to be determined.

South Africa, who won the Test series 2-1, are trailing the six-match series 3-0.

The Proteas are being captained by Aiden Markram in the series after their regular skipper Faf Du Plessis was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to finger injury. Du Plessis suffered injury during the first ODI which India won by six wickets.