South Africa vs India 2018

Fans Make Special Request To Virat Kohli Regarding Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 02 February 2018 12:54 IST

Fans were all keen that Ajinkya Rahane be named India's permanent No.4 for ODIs.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane strung together a 189-run stand for the 3rd wicket. © AFP

Going into the ODI series against South Africa, India faced a tricky selection dilemma regarding the No.4 spot in the batting order. While skipper Virat Kohli had earlier said that Ajinkya Rahane was looked upon as India's third opener, the captain had a change of heart before the first ODI and claimed that Rahane was a strong No.4 candidate for the ICC World Cup in England next year. That thinking would have only strengthened following Rahane's brilliant 79 in the opening ODI in Kingsmead, Durban that helped India easily chase down the target set by South Africa. After the win, fans came out in force on Twitter and made a special request to the Indian captain.

After Rahane's magnificent performance in Durban, fans said the Rahane should permanently become India's No.4.

Chasing 270 to win, Kohli (112) led from the front as he hit a fine century to help his team cruise to a six-wicket victory over the Proteas. The Indian captain was ably supported by Rahane, who looked in solid form as he hit his 24th ODI fifty.

Kohli and Rahane put on 189 runs for the third wicket as India got to the target with 27 balls remaining.

Kohli had earlier said that the core of the team was already in place, and only the number four spot needed to be sorted out.

"We have explored many options in the last few months. We don't have too many series and too much time left before the World Cup, so we want to explore all the options before the World Cup," Kohli told reporters.

"I had said earlier that Ajinkya Rahane would be looked at as a third opener but that situation can change because he has batted at No. 4 in a World Cup (in 2015) before. These conditions are such that you get to play fast bowling throughout the innings so he becomes a strong candidate for No. 4."

South Africa vs India 2018
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane starred for India in 1st ODI
  • The duo strung together a 189-run stand for the 3rd wicket
  • India beat South Africa by 6 wickets in the 1st ODI
